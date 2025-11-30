With the official launch taking place on Monday, pre-registration for Missouri sports betting is underway. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN allows users to deposit $50 and get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets, good for up to $3,000 in FanCash. The launch date is Monday, December 1, so Missouri bettors are running out of time to claim several exclusive Missouri betting pre-registration promos to wager on teams like the Chiefs, Tigers, and Blues. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here and use the promo code CBSFAN Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, an interstitial will tell the user that their Deposit $50, get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets bonus will be in their Fanatics account on launch day.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Missouri collegiate fans have a number of options, but none better than the football and men's and women's basketball teams. Among the teams in the professional ranks, include the NHL's St. Louis Blues, who snapped a two-game losing streak on Friday. St. Louis will face the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 8 p.m. ET as they close out their current three-game home stand. Bettors also favor other state pro teams such as the Kansas City Current (NWSL), the St. Louis City SC (MLS) and the St. Louis Battlehawks (UFL). The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals are the top choices in MLB.

The Missouri Tigers closed out their regular season on a winning note with a 31-17 victory at Arkansas on Saturday. The win secured an 8-4 regular-season and 4-4 SEC mark, as the Tigers prepare for their fifth consecutive bowl appearance. They also finished 2-2 on the road in 2025. Missouri defeated Iowa, 27-24, in last year's Music City Bowl.

Another in-state favorite is the Kansas City Chiefs. Although they are a long shot to win their 10th consecutive AFC West title, they remain in the hunt for a postseason berth. The defending AFC champions are looking to reach the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season and 12th time in 13 years. Kansas City has reached the Super Bowl in five out of the past six years, winning three Super Bowl championships during that stretch. They'll play the Texans on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 14. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

21+. New Missouri customers only. Must opt in and make a minimum deposit of $50 by 11:59 p.m. on 11/30/25 to be eligible for 15 No Sweat Bets (one per day for 15 days starting 12/1/25). To use No Sweat Bets: toggle No Sweat Bet in the bet slip, place a cash wager with odds of -500 or longer and if that wager settles as a loss, you will receive FanCash in the amount of the losing wager up to $200. FanCash from this Promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from the date of issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. FanCash amounts are non-withdrawable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Ends 12/15/25 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Subject to regulatory approval.