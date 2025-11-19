With the official launch day set for December 1, pre-registration is now underway for Missouri sports betting, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN allows users to deposit $50 and get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets, good for up to $3,000 in FanCash. With Missouri bettors locked in on the state's professional and collegiate teams, now is the time to prepare for the excitement. Although the St. Louis Blues are off to a slow start to the season, they will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Thursday when they battle the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. ET in the second of their five-game road trip to the East Coast. Users can register between pre-launch (now) and launch day (December 1) to enter the action. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here and use the promo code CBSFAN Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, an interstitial will tell the user that their Deposit $50, get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets bonus will be in their Fanatics account on launch day.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Missouri sports fans have a wide variety of action to follow and bet on at both the collegiate and professional levels. One of their favorites is the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won two of the last three Super Bowls and have competed in five of the last six. Like the Blues, however, this season hasn't gone quite to plan. But the Chiefs have seven games to turn things around and it starts on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when they take on the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts.

The Chiefs (5-5) will be out to snap a two-game losing streak as they enter a key portion of their schedule. After Sunday's matchup, Kansas City travels to Dallas to face the Cowboys in a 4:30 p.m. ET showdown on Thanksgiving Day. The Chiefs enter weekend play as the ninth seed in the AFC, but are just one game out of the seventh spot. They are three games out of the top spot in the AFC West, a division they have won in each of the past nine seasons.

At the collegiate level, Missouri sports fans show a lot of love for the Missouri Tigers, whether it's on the football field or on the basketball court. The Tigers football team has already qualified for a bowl and will be out to improve on their 7-3 record on Saturday. That's when they take on the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners in a Week 13 matchup. They finish the regular season on Nov. 29 at Arkansas. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

21+. New Missouri customers only. Must opt in and make a min. deposit of $50 by 11:59PM on 11/30/25 to be eligible for 15 No Sweat Bets (one per day for 15 days starting 12/1/25). To use No Sweat Bets: toggle No Sweat Bet in the bet slip, place a cash wager with odds of -500 or longer and if that wager settles as a loss, you will receive FanCash in the amount of the losing wager up to $200. FanCash from this Promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from the date of issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. FanCash amounts are non-withdrawable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Ends 12/15/25 at 11:59pm ET. Subject to regulatory approval.