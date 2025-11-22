With an official launch date set for December 1 for Missouri sports betting, Missouri bettors can lock in on their state's professional and collegiate teams during the current pre-registration window. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN allows users to deposit $50 and get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets, good for up to $3,000 in FanCash. Among the many beloved state teams bettors can turn to include the St. Louis Blues of the NHL. St. Louis is in the midst of a five-game road trip which takes them to New York City this weekend. On Saturday, St. Louis will battle the Islanders at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by a matchup with the Rangers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. Users are allowed to register between pre-launch (now) and launch day (December 1) to enter the action. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here and use the promo code CBSFAN Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, an interstitial will tell the user that their Deposit $50, get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets bonus will be in their Fanatics account on launch day.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Missouri features a number of collegiate and professional franchises. Among the most popular Division I schools include the University of Missouri, Missouri State University, Southeast Missouri State, Saint Louis University, Lindenwood and University of Missouri-Kansas City. Professional teams include the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals in MLB, the Blues, the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, MLS's St. Louis City SC, the Kansas City Current of the NWSL, and the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL.

One of the more popular Division I schools in the state is the Missouri Tigers, whether it be football or men's and women's basketball. The Tigers football team is one of the more successful Southeastern Conference teams this year, boasting a 7-3 record entering Saturday's game against 11th-ranked Oklahoma. Missouri, which is already bowl eligible, closes out its regular season at Arkansas on Nov. 29.

Another widely popular Show-Me State franchise is the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have been dominant for nearly a decade, winning three Super Bowl titles since 2019, and playing in two others. Despite a slow start to the 2025 season, the Chiefs (5-5) will be out to snap a two-game losing streak when they play the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. That contest will be followed up with a game against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

21+. New Missouri customers only. Must opt in and make a min. deposit of $50 by 11:59PM on 11/30/25 to be eligible for 15 No Sweat Bets (one per day for 15 days starting 12/1/25). To use No Sweat Bets: toggle No Sweat Bet in the bet slip, place a cash wager with odds of -500 or longer and if that wager settles as a loss, you will receive FanCash in the amount of the losing wager up to $200. FanCash from this Promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from the date of issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. FanCash amounts are non-withdrawable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Ends 12/15/25 at 11:59pm ET. Subject to regulatory approval.