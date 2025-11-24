The official launch date for Missouri sports betting is set for December 1, giving Missouri bettors a pre-registration window to lock in on their state's professional and collegiate teams. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN allows users to deposit $50 and get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets, good for up to $3,000 in FanCash. Missouri bettors have a plethora of state teams they can turn to, including the St. Louis Blues of the NHL. St. Louis is in the midst of a five-game road trip, which has taken them to the Eastern Seaboard. On Saturday, the Blues snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders. To enter the action, users are allowed to register between pre-launch (now) and launch day (December 1). Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN:

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, an interstitial will tell the user that their Deposit $50, get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets bonus will be in their Fanatics account on launch day.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Show-Me State is full of options when it comes to collegiate and professional sports teams. Among the top collegiate schools include the University of Missouri, Missouri State University, Southeast Missouri State, Saint Louis University, Lindenwood and University of Missouri-Kansas City. Besides the Blues, among the top pro teams that call Missouri home are the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals in MLB, the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, MLS's St. Louis City SC, the Kansas City Current of the NWSL, and the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL.

The Missouri Tigers offer bettors a number of options, whether it be football or men's or women's basketball. The Tigers football team is coming off a disappointing 17-6 loss to eighth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday, but still boasts a 7-4 record, which makes them bowl eligible. They close out their regular-season schedule next Saturday at Arkansas, as they look for a top-half finish in the ultra-competitive SEC.

The Kansas City Chiefs are another beloved state franchise. The Chiefs remain a force, and have won three Super Bowl championships since 2019. They are in the midst of a busy week with two games in a five-day stretch. After battling the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, they have a 4:30 p.m. ET matchup against the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.

Responsible gaming

21+. New Missouri customers only. Must opt in and make a min. deposit of $50 by 11:59PM on 11/30/25 to be eligible for 15 No Sweat Bets (one per day for 15 days starting 12/1/25). To use No Sweat Bets: toggle No Sweat Bet in the bet slip, place a cash wager with odds of -500 or longer and if that wager settles as a loss, you will receive FanCash in the amount of the losing wager up to $200. FanCash from this Promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from the date of issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. FanCash amounts are non-withdrawable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Ends 12/15/25 at 11:59pm ET. Subject to regulatory approval.