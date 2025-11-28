With the official launch just days away, pre-registration for Missouri sports betting is now underway. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN allows users to deposit $50 and get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets, good for up to $3,000 in FanCash. The launch date is December 1, so now is the time to prepare for the action on and off the field or the court. The options are aplenty for Missouri bettors, who have a number of collegiate and professional teams to choose from. Users have an opportunity to register between pre-launch (now) and launch day (December 1) to enter the action. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here and use the promo code CBSFAN Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, an interstitial will tell the user that their Deposit $50, get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets bonus will be in their Fanatics account on launch day.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Missouri college fans have a number of options, including the Missouri Tigers in both men's and women's basketball, as well as football. Among the popular professional teams in the state include the St. Louis Blues, who return home to face the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 4 p.m. ET. Other pro teams bettors favor include the Kansas City Current (NWSL), the St. Louis City SC (MLS) and the St. Louis Battlehawks (UFL). The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals are the top choices in MLB.

With the college football season coming to a conclusion this weekend, the Missouri Tigers are looking to finish on a winning note. Although they are already bowl eligible, they have a chance to finish at 4-4 in the highly competitive SEC standings, as well as go 8-4 overall. To do that, they need to register a win at Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Missouri can also even its road record at 2-2 with a victory.

The Kansas City Chiefs are another Show-Me State favorite. The Chiefs have won nine consecutive AFC West titles, but will need a strong finish down the stretch as well as some help after falling to 6-6 with a loss to Dallas on Thanksgiving. Kansas City, which has reached the Super Bowl in five of the past six years, has wins in three of those. The Chiefs are also chasing an 11th consecutive postseason berth and 12th in 13 years. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

21+. New Missouri customers only. Must opt in and make a minimum deposit of $50 by 11:59 p.m. on 11/30/25 to be eligible for 15 No Sweat Bets (one per day for 15 days starting 12/1/25). To use No Sweat Bets: toggle No Sweat Bet in the bet slip, place a cash wager with odds of -500 or longer and if that wager settles as a loss, you will receive FanCash in the amount of the losing wager up to $200. FanCash from this Promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from the date of issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. FanCash amounts are non-withdrawable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Ends 12/15/25 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Subject to regulatory approval.