With launch day set for December 1, Missouri sports betting pre-registration is now underway, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN allows users to deposit $50 and get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets, good for up to $3,000 in FanCash. Missouri bettors can now lock in on the Show-Me State's professional and collegiate teams. One of those is the St. Louis Blues of the NHL. Despite a slow start to the year, the Blues were able to snap a four-game losing streak against the New York Islanders with a 2-1 win on Saturday. They close out their five-game Eastern Seaboard road trip against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. To enter the action, users can register between pre-launch (now) and launch day (December 1). Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here and use the promo code CBSFAN Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, an interstitial will tell the user that their Deposit $50, get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets bonus will be in their Fanatics account on launch day.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Missouri offers sports fans a wide range of teams at both the collegiate and professional levels to follow and bet on. One of those is the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs (6-5) are looking to win their second game in a row when they battle the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is looking to finish the regular season strong as they try to chase down the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West.

At the collegiate level, the Missouri Tigers are the team of choice of many state fans. The football team is looking to finish the conference schedule at 4-4 and the regular season at 8-4 overall. The Tigers close out their schedule on Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup at Arkansas. Missouri is 1-2 on the road this year.

On the men's basketball side of things, the Tigers are off to a solid start with 18-plus-point wins in five games this year. One of those came in an 83-60 win over Minnesota on Nov. 12. They downed South Dakota 102-68 last Thursday. Missouri closes out the holiday week with a 2 p.m. ET matchup on Friday against Cleveland State at Mizzou Arena. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

21+. New Missouri customers only. Must opt in and make a minimum deposit of $50 by 11:59 p.m. on 11/30/25 to be eligible for 15 No Sweat Bets (one per day for 15 days starting 12/1/25). To use No Sweat Bets: toggle No Sweat Bet in the bet slip, place a cash wager with odds of -500 or longer and if that wager settles as a loss, you will receive FanCash in the amount of the losing wager up to $200. FanCash from this Promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from the date of issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. FanCash amounts are non-withdrawable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Ends 12/15/25 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Subject to regulatory approval.