New users can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets if they sign up with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which gives bettors bonus bets across their first 10 days with the sportsbook if their first bet loses. This promo can be used for any of the top games today, which includes an MLB matchup of division leaders when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Detroit Tigers, or on any of the three WNBA games on the docket, including the Indiana Fever hosting the Las Vegas Aces. Additionally, the PGA Tour's 3M Open kicked off Thursday morning, and there are three more days left in the event, which is a big one for the FedEx Cup race and the Ryder Cup.

You can bet on any of the top games today at Fanatics Sportsbook by getting started by clicking "CLAIM BONUS" below.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, new users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets across their first 10 days with the sportsbook. You must be a new Fanatics user who has never made an account before in order to qualify for this offer. The way this promotion works is Fanatics covers your first bet of the day up to $100 each for each of your first 10 days with the sportsbook. If any of those bets lose, you get your stake back in bonus bets. If any bets win, you get your winnings and stake back like normal. For example, you may bet $100 on the Mariners to beat the Angels on the road tonight at +127. If your bet wins, you get $127 plus your $100 stake back. If you lose, you would get your $100 stake back in bonus bets.

To sign up and claim this offer from Fanatics, you must also deposit at least $10 into your account. Additionally, there's a minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer for each bet for this promotion.

Many sportsbooks offer "bet and get" promotions where a small first wager can net you bonus bets. While that offer may be better for those looking to increase their bankroll with a smaller investment, this Fanatics offer may be better suited for bettors who plan on placing larger wagers right off the bat, as this offer allows you to bet up to $100 for your first bet of the day for 10 days and know that even if your bets lose, you will receive bonus bets.

Best MLB bets today

There are just five MLB games on Thursday's schedule, and the biggest game of the day is in Detroit when the Tigers host the Blue Jays. Both teams sit atop their respective divisions, and few thought they'd be two of the best teams in baseball this season. This is the first of a four-game series that could very well be a playoff preview come October.

It's an interesting pitching matchup with the Tigers starting right-hander Reese Olson (4-3, 2.71 ERA), while the Blue Jays send veteran lefty Eric Lauer (5-2, 2.80 ERA) to the hill. Toronto is a +113 money line underdog, according to the latest MLB odds at Fanatics, while Detroit is a -134 favorite. Both pitchers have strikeout prop lines set at 4.5, and the model has the Tigers winning this matchup in more than 50% of simulations.

The top National League game is in St. Louis when the Cardinals host the San Diego Padres in a battle of Wild Card hopefuls. The pitching matchup features two big names with Yu Darvish (0-2, 6.08 ERA) starting for the Padres and Sonny Gray (9-4, 4.04 ERA) going for the Cardinals. The Cardinals are -154 favorites on the money line, while the Padres are +129 at Fanatics. The model is backing the Padres at +1.5, with San Diego covering the run line in 72% of simulations for an 'A' grade.

Best WNBA bets today

The Fever will look to get back over .500 when they host the 12-11 Aces at 7 p.m. ET, and even without Clark, this is still a big matchup for Indiana, which has gone just 5-5 over its last 10 games, including losing each of its last two games. WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have logged their picks for this game, which includes a prop play for a Fever star as well as on the spread.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and Fanatics Sportsbook has tools and resources available to help, such as stake limits and links and contact information to local and national resources.