Saturday features a loaded 16-game MLB slate as all 30 teams are playing, and the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals partake in a doubleheader, and new users who sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets starting on Saturday. Additionally, there are two WNBA contests on Saturday, as well as a UFC Fight Night and the third round of the 3M Open.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

The Fanatics promo is available to new users who have never signed up with the sportsbook before and who are of legal age in a state where Fanatics operates. With this offer, new Fanatics users can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets across their first 10 days with the sportsbook. There's no code required, simply click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page to get started.

With this promotion, new users have their first bets of the day for each of their first 10 days after signing up covered up to $100 each. If those bets lose, Fanatics returns your stake in bonus bets for a maximum return of $1,000 in bonus bets. Fanatics users must opt into the promotion every day, and you'd need to wager $100 each day and have all those bets lose in order to receive the maximum amount.

New users must deposit at least $10 into their account upon signing up, and each bet for this offer must be at least $1 at -500 odds or longer. Bonus bets are only issued if your first bet of the day loses. For example, if you bet $100 on the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at +121 and they won, you'd get $121 in winnings as well as your $100 stake back, but you wouldn't get any bonus bets. If the Dodgers lost to the Boston Red Sox in that same scenario, you'd get $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of your wager settling as a loss.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are credited, and they cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

What to bet on Saturday

The SportsLine Projection Model rates the Toronto Blue Jays money line of +154 as a 'B' grade as they face the Detroit Tigers in a battle of division leaders. The Blue Jays are the hottest team in the game right now, while the Tigers have struggled of late, and Toronto has taken each of the first two games of this series. Detroit turns to ace and reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.19 ERA), while Toronto counters with Kevin Gausman (7-7, 4.01 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. ET.

The model's top play of the day comes in a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Twins won the series opener 1-0 on Friday. The model likes the underdog Nationals on the money line, rating it an 'A' play as Washington wins in 46% of simulations, returning value at +197 odds. Lefty Mitchell Parker (6-10, 5.00 ERA) goes for the Nationals, while the Twins will start staff ace and All-Star Joe Ryan (10-4, 2.63 ERA).

In the WNBA, the New York Liberty host the Los Angeles Sparks in the second game of a back-to-back for the defending champs. The other game sees the Seattle Storm visit the Washington Mystics. Those games start at 7 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET, respectively. New York is riding a five-game win streak, and WNBA expert Max Meyer is targeting Breanna Stewart points props as part of his WNBA best bets for Saturday.

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always take responsible gaming seriously, and Fanatics offers tools and resources to help with this, such as helping users take timeouts, utilize voluntary self-exclusion measures and more. There is also contact information for local and national helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, on the app.