The NFL season is just around the corner, but Sunday offers plenty of excellent sports betting opportunities with a packed MLB schedule and five WNBA games, and new users looking to get in on the action can use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to earn a $100 No Sweat Bet in FanCash for each of their first 10 days on the app. If you want to take advantage of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, click "Claim bonus" on this page or click here to get started at Fanatics Sportsbook.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

There's no promo code required to claim the new user offer, but to be eligible age 21 or older in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally licensed to operate, and you cannot have had a Fanatics Sportsbook account before. The offer is not available in New York.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here Enter the requisite information, such as your name, date of birth and payment details Make first deposit of at least $10 Place a qualifying first wager of at least $1 on a bet with odds of -500 or longer

For your first 10 days as a Fanatics Sportsbook user, if your first bet of the day loses, Fanatics will give you a No Sweat Bet in FanCash to match the amount lost on the wager, up to $100. The bonus bets are non-withdrawable, have a one-time playthrough requirement and expire after seven days. Winning wagers made using the FanCash No Sweat Bets award only winnings and not the initial stake. The offer structure is unique among the new user promos offered by the top sportsbooks.

What to bet on Sunday

The jam-packed MLB schedule is highlighted by a meeting of playoff contenders on Sunday Night Baseball as the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies wrap up a weekend series in the City of Brotherly Love at 7:10 p.m. ET. After splitting the first two games, the Phillies send Cristopher Sanchez (2.55 ERA) to the hill to put the Detroit bats to sleep. The Tigers traded for starter Charlie Morton (5.42) before Thursday's trade deadline, and he'll make his debut for his new team on Sunday. The SportsLine Projection Model has one side of the spread hitting in over 60% of simulations.

Sunday's WNBA action tips off at 1 p.m. ET with the Connecticut Sun hosting the New York Liberty. The reigning champs are heavy favorites over the league's worst team. WNBA expert Max Meyer is backing a prop for Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu.

Caitlin Clark's injury hasn't slowed down the Indiana Fever, who are looking for their fifth straight win -- all without the all-world guard. Standing in their way are the Seattle Storm, who host Indiana at 3 p.m. ET. Meyer has another prop play for that game. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook.

Responsible gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook offers several resources to help its users practice responsible gaming, including deposit limits and self-exclusion measures. Fanatics can also direct users to information for state and national helplines, like 1-800-GAMBLER, if bettors feel they need additional help. Always bet responsibly.