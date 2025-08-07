There are just four MLB games on Thursday, August 7 but that's largely because the NFL preseason is getting started in earnest with three contests, anchored by a doubleheader on NFL Network. The Indianapolis Colts will face the Baltimore Ravens in the opening game before the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Seattle Seahawks in the nightcap. There are also three WNBA contests taking place, with the Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury both trying to extend their winning streaks.

Sports fans looking to get into NFL betting, MLB betting and WNBA betting can use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get up to $1,000 in FanCash by wagering on Thursday's games.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Here's a look at how to sign up for the Fanatics promotion. There's no specific code but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where Fanatics operates.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page. You'll be re-directed to Fanatics. Create your account by entering all required information, such as name, email and payment details. Make a $10 minimum deposit. Place a wager of at least $1 on a market with odds of -500 or longer.



The promotion covers your first wager up to $100 in FanCash, and the promotion lasts 10 days. If you lose your first bet, you'll get credited with FanCash as a form of bonus bets. If you wager $100 per day for 10 days, you'll be eligible for the full $1,000 in FanCash. You must opt into the promotion every day before placing your qualifying wager to be eligible. Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of the wager settling as a loss, and they cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued. If you win a wager using bonus funds, you will get the winnings but not the stake.

What to bet on Thursday

The Colts will be attempting to find their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, giving Anthony Richardson the first opportunity to lock down the job when he takes the field Thursday. Richardson has struggled with accuracy issues throughout his career and has had questions about his drive to win games. Daniel Jones was brought in during the offseason and will start the second preseason game. The Ravens are set to rest most of their starters, which is why Indianapolis is favored in this contest. Bet on Colts-Ravens at Fanatics here:

The Miami Marlins were able to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros Wednesday and now go into a new series Thursday when they visit the Atlanta Braves. The Marlins were 24-40 at one point in the season but have clawed their way back towards the .500 mark. They'll send Eury Perez (4-3, 2.70 ERA) to the bump against the Braves, who will counter with Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.68 ERA). The Marlins are -121 favorites (wager $121 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds but the model is backing Atlanta +1.5 on the run line. The Braves cover in 72% of simulations, making this an "A" grade play. Sign up for Fanatics to bet Marlins-Braves here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools such as setting deposit limits, using self-exclusion measures and taking timeouts to practice gaming responsibly. The company also provide contact information for state and national helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, for those who need additional help.