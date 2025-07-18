One All-Star break ends while another one begins Friday, July 18, with the 2025 MLB season returning to action as the WNBA takes some time off. Fifteen baseball games anchor Friday's sports schedule while the WNBA has its All-Star events such as the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, though Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is not participating in the weekend's festivities due to an injury she suffered Tuesday. Across the pond, the 153rd Open Championship remains underway after a strong start on Thursday.

Sports fans looking to wager on Friday's contests can do so using the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which gives users up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

If you want to sign up for the Fanatics offer, here's how to do so. There's no code required but you must be a new user 21 or older in a state where Fanatics operates to get the promotion.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Create an account by entering all required information such as your name, email and payment details. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Wager at least $1 on your first bet with odds of -500 or longer.

The promotion runs for 10 days and you must opt in every day before placing your wager in order to qualify. Fanatics will give users bonus bets for every wager they lose for the amount they've bet, up to $100 per day. You have to wager $100 per day for 10 days to be eligible for the full $1,000 in bonus bets. Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a loss, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you win a wager using bonus funds, you get the winnings but not the stake.

What to bet on Friday

The Chicago Cubs, who offer value as World Series winners according to SportsLine's model, begin Friday's slate when they host the Boston Red Sox at 2:20 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Chicago will send Colin Rea (7-3, 3.91 ERA) to the mound while Boston counters with Lucas Giolito (6-1, 3.36 ERA). Both pitchers have won their last three starts, and Giolito has allowed just two runs over his last 20.2 innings. The Cubs are -127 favorites (wager $127 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds and the model is backing them to take the series opener in 64% of simulations.

The Detroit Tigers, who are one game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball, are also in action as they battle the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. ET. The Tigers are putting Reese Olson (4-3, 2.95 ERA) on the bump while Texas goes with Patrick Corbin (6-7, 4.15 ERA). Corbin has won his last two starts and the Tigers closed the first half of the season on a four-game losing streak, which might be why the model likes backing the Rangers as +104 underdogs (wager $100 to win $104). Texas wins in 54% of simulations.

Even though Clark will not be in the 3-Point Contest on Friday, reigning champion Allisha Gray and 2023 champion Sabrina Ionescu will be participating. The New York Liberty star is favored with Clark out of the running, but the Atlanta Dream guard should provide a solid challenge. Gray leads the league in 3-point percentage among qualified players at 38.1%. She will be participating in the Skills Challenge as well, which also features Natasha Cloud, Skylar Diggins, Erica Wheeler and Courtney Williams. WNBA expert Max Meyer has his favorite play for Friday's WNBA All-Star events.

Scottie Scheffler remains the favorite to capture the 2025 British Open after shooting a -3 in the first round. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are still in the running after strong opening rounds, but the big riser is Brian Harman after shooting a 65 on Friday. Harman now has the third-lowest odds to win the Open Championship at +650.

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools to practice it, such as setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. The platform also has contact information for state and national helplines, like 1-800-GAMBLER, for those requiring additional assistance.