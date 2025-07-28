A pivotal three-game series between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers gets underway Monday, July 28, to headline a 15-game MLB slate, with the two NL Central powerhouses tied with each other for the top seed in the league. Chicago and Milwaukee are both a half-game behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who have won eight of their last 10 and are visiting the Baltimore Orioles Monday. There's also action on the hardwood with two WNBA games, featuring the defending champion New York Liberty taking on the Dallas Wings.

What to bet on Monday

The Cubs are sending Matthew Boyd (11-3, 2.20 ERA) to the bump while the Brewers counter with Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 2.45 ERA) in what sets up to be a pitcher's duel in Milwaukee. Boyd threw seven shutout innings against the Royals in his last appearance, while Misiorowski pitched just 3 2/3 innings against the Mariners in his last outing but struck out seven and didn't give up a run. The Cubs are -115 favorites (wager $115 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, but the model says to back the Brewers as -104 (wager $104 to win $100) underdogs. Milwaukee wins in 53% of simulations to bring value at these odds.

Another ace will be on the mound in Baltimore as the Blue Jays roll with Chris Bassitt (11-4, 3.88 ERA) when they take on the Orioles. Bassitt gave up four runs in his last outing against the Yankees but was able to secure the win thanks to great support. Bassitt has won his last four starts if you exclude his one-inning appearance against the Athletics. The Orioles, who are set to be major sellers at the trade deadline, are going with Zach Eflin (6-5, 5.78 ERA). Eflin had lost three starts in a row prior to going 5 2/3 innings against the Guardians, where he gave up just two runs in a no-decision. Baltimore is actually a slight -111 favorite (wager $111 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the model backs the Orioles, who win in 52% of simulations.

The Liberty saw a five-game losing streak end against the Sparks thanks to a last-second circus shot from Rickea Jackson, and will attempt to start a new run when they visit the Wings Monday evening. Dallas is trying to recover from a 106-80 loss to the Aces, its sixth loss in seven games. WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have locked in their best bets for this contest, including a pick on the spread.

