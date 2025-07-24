With the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, new users can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets across their first 10 days with the sportsbook. Bettors can utilize this promo today for top games on the sports schedule, like the Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Detroit Tigers as well as the Indiana Fever taking on the Las Vegas Aces, though Caitlin Clark (groin) has already been ruled out. The PGA Tour's 3M Open also began this morning in one of the final tournaments of the season before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, new users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets across their first 10 days with the sportsbook. You must be a new Fanatics user who has never made an account before in order to qualify for this offer. The way this promotion works is Fanatics covers your first bet of the day up to $100 each for each of your first 10 days with the sportsbook. If any of those bets lose, you get your stake back in bonus bets. If any bets win, you get your winnings and stake back like normal. For example, you may bet $100 on the Mariners to beat the Angels on the road tonight at +127. If your bet wins, you get $127 plus your $100 stake back. If you lose, you would get your $100 stake back in bonus bets.

To sign up and claim this offer from Fanatics, you must also deposit at least $10 into your account. Additionally, there's a minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer for each bet for this promotion.

Many sportsbooks offer "bet and get" promotions where a small first wager can net you bonus bets. While that offer may be better for those looking to increase their bankroll with a smaller investment, this Fanatics offer may be better suited for bettors who plan on placing larger wagers right off the bat, as this offer allows you to bet up to $100 for your first bet of the day for 10 days and know that even if your bets lose, you will receive bonus bets.

Best MLB bets today

The Tigers made the playoffs last year, but few saw them emerging as one of the best teams in baseball. The same can be said about the Blue Jays, who thanks to some hot play of late, sit atop the American League East standings. This four-game series between two division leaders could very well be a postseason preview. The Tigers will send young right-hander Reese Olson (4-3, 2.71 ERA) to the hill while the Blue Jays counter with veteran lefty Eric Lauer (5-2, 2.80 ERA). The Blue Jays are +109 on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Tigers are -130. Olson's strikeouts prop is set at 4.5 (Over +116, Under -148), as is Lauer's (Over -143, Under +111). The SportsLine Projection Model has the Tigers winning this matchup in more than 50% of simulations.

The San Diego Padres visit the St. Louis Cardinals in a battle of NL Wild Card hopefuls, and it's also a battle of veteran right-handers as Yu Darvish (0-2, 6.08 ERA) starts for the Padres and Sonny Gray (9-4, 4.04 ERA) goes for the Cardinals. The Cardinals are -153 favorites to the Padres' +128, according to SportsLine consensus odds. As for strikeout props, Darvish's is 4.5 (Over +121, Under -157) and Gray's is 5.5 (Over +127, Under -163). The model likes Padres +1.5, with San Diego covering the run line in 73% of simulations for an 'A' grade.

Best WNBA bets today

The Fever will look to get back over .500 when they host the 12-11 Aces at 7 p.m. ET, and even without Clark, this is still a big matchup for Indiana, which has gone just 5-5 over its last 10 games, including losing each of its last two games. WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have logged their picks for this game, which includes a prop play for a Fever star as well as on the spread.

