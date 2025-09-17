With the MLB postseason approaching and Champions League matches underway, Wednesday is another quality chance to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which gives new users $100 in FanCash with a $10+ bet and $100 back in FanCash every football gameday. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a $1+ football cash wager with odds of +300 or longer on any Game Day. If your wager settles as a loss, you'll receive FanCash equal to your losing stake, up to $100 FanCash per Game Day. In addition, new users can take advantage of a secondary welcome offer. By opting in and placing a $10+ wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up, you'll receive $100 in FanCash. Both promotions are available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York) who sign up by September 30, 2025, with rewards expiring on October 31, 2025. Want to get started? Click "CLAIM BONUS" or click here to starting earning FanCash:

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY. Must sign up by 9/30/25. Apply offer in bet slip; place $1+ American football cash wager w/ odds +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of losing wager (up to $100 FanCash per Game Day). Rewards expire 10/31/25. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Wednesday betting preview

Wednesday MLB betting

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies continue their three-game series on the West Coast in what could be an MLB postseason preview. The Phillies (91-61) have clinched their playoff spot, and they've already secured the National League East division title. The Dodgers (84-67) have a two-game lead over the Padres for first in the NL West as they continue to play important games in hopes of winning the division, but the defending world champions are unlikely to fall out of the postseason altogether. The Phillies go for the three-game sweep on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are -150 favorites in the latest MLB odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for MLB betting, while the Phillies are +125 underdogs in a 10:10 p.m. ET start. Los Angeles is starting Blake Snell. who has a 2.79 ERA this season and is coming off six shutout innings against the Rockies on Wednesday. The Phillies are starting Jesus Luzardo, who is 14-6 with a 4.03 ERA this year. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Game Day Guarantee here:

Wednesday Champions League betting

The opening week of the Champions League continues on Wednesday with a six-game schedule, all of which can be viewed on Paramount+. Some of the biggest clubs in the world take the field on Wednesday, including Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea, Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid and PSG vs. Atalanta, all at 3 p.m. ET. PSG takes the pitch as the the defending Champions League winners, and they are -250 favorites at Fanatics Sportsbook on the three-way line to defeat Atalanta in soccer betting.

Bayern Munich hosts Chelsea in one of Germany's top clubs against one of the elite Premier League squads. Chelsea has won three of five all-time meetings between the two clubs, but Bayern Munich are the -140 favorites on the three-way line to win on Wednesday. Chelsea is a +330 underdog with a tie priced at +310 odds at Fanatics. Utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook bonus here:

NFL Week 3 betting

The NFL Week 3 odds for NFL betting will move throughout the week, and one of the most intriguing matchups on the Week 3 NFL schedule includes the Eagles once again meeting a team they played during their Super Bowl run. Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite at home against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Eagles defeated the Rams, 28-22, behind 205 rushing yards from Saquon Barkley in last year's postseason.

The Eagles are coming off a 20-17 road victory against the Chiefs last week, but they failed to cover the margin in their 24-20 win over the Cowboys at home in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game. Other intriguing Week 3 NFL games include Raiders vs. Commanders (-3.5), Colts (-4) vs. Titans and Cowboys (-0.5) vs. Bears. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Game Day Guarantee here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.