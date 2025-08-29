An 11-game slate college football slate will take place on Friday during Week 1. There are plenty of intriguing college football matchups to consider when online sports betting, and with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, new users can score free bets for weeks into the football calendar. New users earn 20+ $100 No Sweat bets in FanCash back if your football bet loses throughout August and September. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day here:

Best college football bets for Friday, August 29

Western Michigan at Michigan State, 7 p.m. ET

Western Michigan, a MAC school, looks to pull off the massive in-state upset over one of the state's most powerful programs, Michigan State. Friday marks the first meeting between the two schools since 2022, which Michigan State won, 35-13, to improve its all-time head-to-head record to 15-2. Michigan State has won 13 straight meetings, with Western Michigan last defeating Michigan State more than 100 years ago in 1919.

Aidan Chiles enters his second year as Michigan State's starting quarterback. He threw for 2,415 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in a 5-7 season. Junior Brady Jones makes his FBS debut at quarterback for Western Michigan, which went 6-7 last season. Michigan State is a 21-point favorite in the latest Michigan State vs. Western Michigan odds on Fanatics Sportsbook for college football betting. The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

Auburn at Baylor, 8 p.m. ET



Auburn and Baylor meet for the first time since 1976 in arguably the best contest on the Friday college football schedule. Auburn went 5-7 last year and enters its third year under head coach Hugh Freeze. Baylor went 8-5 after back-to-back losing seasons. Jackson Arnold, who started for Oklahoma last year, transfers into Auburn to take over as its QB1. Arnold threw for 1,421 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 444 yards in 10 games last season. The Tigers ranked 35th in the nation in scoring defense at 23 points per game last season, but their offense finished 93rd at 23.6 ppg, as they hope Arnold can provide a lift.

Sawyer Robertson returns as Baylor's QB1 after throwing for 3,071 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions while adding four rushing scores last year. Robertson will have many of his top weapons back as well, including leading rusher Bryson Washington (1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns) and leading receiver Josh Cameron (754 yards and 10 touchdowns). Auburn is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Auburn vs. Baylor odds on Fanatics Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 58.5 points. The Tigers are -125 favorites on the money line, with Baylor as +105 underdogs.

Georgia Tech at Colorado, 8 p.m. ET

For the first time in his college coaching career, Deion Sanders will be coaching without his sons, Shedeur Sanders or Shilo Sanders, on his team. Shedeur Sanders, who is now with the Browns, was Deion's starting quarterback at Jackson State before the two came to Colorado. The Buffaloes went 9-4 last season, and although they lost top talents in the Sanders brothers and Travis Hunter, they have another strong incoming class of student-athletes looking to play for and learn from Deion Sanders.

Kaidon Salter, a two-year starter at Liberty, takes over as the starting quarterback as a dual-threat option. Colorado added defensive talent, highlighted by Jaheim Oatis from Alabama on the defensive line, while also adding to the offense through the transfer portal. Georgia Tech went 7-6 last season, including playing Georgia to an epic eight-overtime contest before losing 44-42. The Yellow Jackets return dual-threat quarterback Haynes King, who threw for 2,114 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions while adding 587 rushing yards and 11 scores. King completed 72.5% of his passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 110 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia, showing his ability to share the field with anybody. Georgia Tech is a 4.5-point favorite on the road in the latest college football odds, with an over/under set at 51.5 points.

