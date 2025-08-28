Week 1 of the college football season officially kicks off on Thursday with 17 college football games as online sports betting options. These games provide another opportunity to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which gives new users 20+ $100 No Sweat bets in FanCash back if your football bet loses. The jam-packed college football Thursday schedule begins at 5:30 p.m. ET. with a top-25 Boise State team in action. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day here:

Best college football bets for Thursday, August 27

Boise State at South Florida, 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 25 Boise State is the highest-ranked team in action on Thursday as the Broncos look to begin another quest to the College Football Playoff. The Broncos are without one of the most dominant rushers in recent college football history, with Ashton Jeanty now on the Raiders. Malik Sherrod, who rushed for 966 yards in 2023 at Fresno State before playing just four games last year, is expected to take the lead in the backfield behind returning starting quarterback Maddux Madsen for Boise State. South Florida went 7-6 and won its second straight bowl game last season.

Byrum Brown, South Florida's Week 1 starting quarterback last year before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury, is back and healthy at quarterback. Brown threw for 3,292 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for 809 yards and 11 scores as a sophomore in 2023. Boise State is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Boise State vs. South Florida odds on Fanatics Sportsbook for college football betting. The over/under is set at 62 points.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET



The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off an 8-5 season and winning their fourth straight bowl game in the P.J. Fleck era. Minnesota had the No. 10 scoring defense (18.3 points per game) while allowing the sixth-fewest yards (298.3) in college football last season. They return multiple pieces from that defense, including standout safety Koi Perich. Minnesota also figures to have one of the better rushing attacks in the nation, led by Darius Taylor, who rushed for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Taylor's complimented by A.J. Turner, who rushed for 864 yards on 8.3 yards per carry at Marshall last year.

Buffalo had one of the best turnarounds in the nation last year in Pete Lembo's first year as head coach. The Bulls finished 9-4, culminating in a 26-7 victory over Liberty in the Bahamas Bowl, after going 3-9 the previous season. Buffalo returns leading rusher Al-Jay Henderson, who ran for 1,078 yards and nine touchdowns. Ta'Quan Roberson, entering his seventh college football season and a Penn State commit out of high school, takes over as Buffalo's QB1. Minnesota is a 17.5-point favorite with an over/under set at 43.5 points in the latest college football odds on Fanatics Sportsbook.

Nebraska vs. Cincinnati, 9 p.m. ET

Nebraska will take on Cincinnati from Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs and arguably one of Cincinnati's most famous alumni in the newly-engaged Travis Kelce, on Thursday. The Nebraska Cornhuskers enter Year 3 of the Matt Rhule era after a 7-6 season and a victory in the Pinstripe Bowl. Dylan Raiola returns for his sophomore season after throwing for 2,819 yards last season as a 6-foot-3 pocket passer with a Patrick Mahomes-like look to him. Raiola has entered this season at a lighter weight as well, so he could become a threat on the ground. Nebraska made some transfer portal additions to provide Raiola depth at receiver. The Cornhuskers had the No. 20 scoring defense (20.8 ppg) last season.

Cincinnati went 5-7 last year in Scott Satterfield's second year as head coach. The Bearcats also return their starting quarterback in Brendan Sorsby, who threw for 2,813 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding nine rushing scores last year. Nebraska is a 6.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 52 points on Fanatics Sportsbook.

