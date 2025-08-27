Phillies vs. Mets, Padres vs. Mariners, and Cubs vs. Giants are a few of the matchups with postseason implications at stake for the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which gives new users 20+ $100 No Sweat bets in FanCash back if your football bet loses. With a 15-game MLB slate on Wednesday, there is still plenty on the sports calendar to hold diehard football fans until tomorrow, when a four-day stretch of college football games kicks off the Week 1 online sports betting schedule. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day here:

Along with the Game Day Guarantee promotions, Fanatics Sportsbook also has secondary options for sports bettors, which vary depending on whether you live in or outside New York. All non-New York new users can bet $10 and get $50 in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbooks' secondary offer. New York residents can receive a 100% profit boost token for five days, with a maximum stake of $25.

Best bets for Wednesday, August 25

MLB betting preview

With a 15-game Wednesday MLB slate, there are ample options for MLB betting. The Nationals vs. Yankees start the day at 1:05 p.m. ET and there will be at least one baseball game being played at all times throughout the rest of the day, capping off with Tigers vs. Athletics at 10:05 p.m. ET. The Mets and Phillies continue their series with the Mets going for the sweep to climb back into the National League East divisional race. New York has cut Philadelphia's lead to five games after winning the first two games of the series.

The Mets are starting rookie Nolan McLean, who is 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA over his first two MLB starts. The 24-year-old held the Braves to two runs over seven innings on Friday in his last start, as he's proving himself capable of being an MLB pitcher. The Phillies are starting veteran Taijuan Walker, who has a 3.44 ERA this season. The Mets are -155 favorites, with the Phillies as +130 underdogs and an over/under set at 8.5 runs on Wednesday at Fanatics Sportsbook. Other intriguing MLB matchups include Padres (+115) vs. Mariners (-140), Red Sox (-155) vs. Orioles (+130) and Cubs (-130) vs. Giants (+110).

WNBA betting preview



The Atlanta Dream host the Las Vegas Aces at 7:30 p.m. ET in a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the WNBA. The Aces are coming off a 79-74 win over the Chicago Sky to extend their winning streak to 11 games. The Dream are 9-2 over their last 11 games, and are coming off a 78-62 win over the Liberty on Saturday. Aces center A'ja Wilson is second in the WNBA in scoring at 23.1 points per game. The Dream are 2.5-point favorites in the latest WNBA odds, with an over/under set at 161.5 points at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Best NFL bets today

The Chiefs vs. Chargers matchup is just over a week away on Friday, September 5, as the second game of the 2025 NFL season. However, nothing Travis Kelce does on the field will match the news he made off it on Wednesday with his engagement announcement with Taylor Swift. But even before he started dating his pop star fiancée, Kelce was one of the most dominant offensive skill position players in the NFL and a key piece to Kansas City's success. The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites at Fanatics Sportsbooks, with an over/under set at 45.5 points, as it's never too early to get a jump on Week 1 NFL betting.

Best College football bets today

Week 1 of the college football season kicks off tomorrow with 17 FBS games, and the first contest of the day will garner some of the most attention. No. 25 Boise State is the only ranked team in action on Thursday as it travels to play South Florida. Boise State is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest college football betting odds on Fanatics Sportsbook, coming off making the College Football Playoff last fall. The Broncos are without stud running back Ashton Jeanty, who is set to make his NFL debut with the Raiders, but they return quarterback Maddux Madsen, who threw for more than 3,000 yards last season. South Florida went 7-6 last season, capped off with a 41-39 victory in five overtimes over San Jose State in the Hawaii Bowl.

