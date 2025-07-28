Sports fans interested in MLB betting and WNBA betting can use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get up to $1,000 in bonus bets when they make wagers on Monday's sports action. The day has a packed 15-game MLB slate, headlined by the start of a pivotal series in the NL Central between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. The Toronto Blue Jays, who have the best record in baseball after winning eight of their last 10 games, visit the Baltimore Orioles. On the hardwood, the defending champion New York Liberty are taking on the Dallas Wings as part of a WNBA two-game slate. New users can wager on Monday's action with the latest Fanatics promo code, which gives users up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Claim that offer here:

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This promotion is only available to new users 21 or older in a state where Fanatics operates. There's no code required. Here's how to sign up.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will redirect you to Fanatics. Create an account by entering all required information, such as name, email and payment details. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Wager at least $1 on your first bet with odds of -500 or longer.

Your first bet every day is covered under the promotion, with a maximum wager of $100. The promotion lasts 10 days, which means you would need to wager $100 per day for 10 days to be eligible for the full $1,000 in bonus bets. Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a loss. They expire in seven days and cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you will receive the winnings but not the stake. You must opt into the promotion every day before placing your qualifying wager to be eligible for bonus bets.

What to bet on Monday

The Cubs are sending Matthew Boyd (11-3, 2.20 ERA) to the bump while the Brewers counter with Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 2.45 ERA) in what sets up to be a pitcher's duel in Milwaukee. Boyd threw seven shutout innings against the Royals in his last appearance, while Misiorowski pitched just 3 2/3 innings against the Mariners in his last outing but struck out seven and didn't give up a run. The Cubs are -115 favorites (wager $115 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, but the model says to back the Brewers as -104 (wager $104 to win $100) underdogs. Milwaukee wins in 53% of simulations to bring value at these odds.

Chris Bassitt (11-4, 3.88 ERA) gets the nod for the Blue Jays, who are looking to remain at the top of the AL and MLB standings heading into a three-game set with Baltimore. Bassitt has won his last four starts if you exclude a one-inning appearance against the Athletics, though he did need good run support in his last outing, where he allowed four runs against the Yankees. The Orioles are poised to be sellers as the trade deadline nears, and they'll send Zach Eflin (6-5, 5.78 ERA) to the bump Monday. Eflin gave up just two runs in his last start, which ended up being a no-decision. The Orioles are slight -111 home favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds and the model sees them winning in 52% of simulations to bring value at these odds.

The Liberty saw a five-game losing streak end against the Sparks thanks to a last-second circus shot from Rickea Jackson, and will attempt to start a new run when they visit the Wings Monday evening. Dallas is trying to recover from a 106-80 loss to the Aces, its sixth loss in seven games. WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have locked in their best bets for this contest, including a pick on the spread.

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools to practice responsible gaming, such as setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. The platform also has contact information for state and national helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, for those who need additional help.