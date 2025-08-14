There are only seven games on the MLB schedule for Thursday, August 14, one of the few light sports days in the month with NFL preseason and the WNBA both out of action. The Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays face off in the marquee matchup of the afternoon slate, while the Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets for the headliner in the evening.

The New York Mets blew a 6-0 lead on Wednesday, losing to the Atlanta Braves 11-6 in a game highlighted by a nine-run third inning with Michael Harris' grand slam. The Mets will try to recover and win the series Thursday when they send Kodai Senga (7-4, 2.30 ERA) to the mound. Senga is looking to bounce back after getting roughed by the Brewers in his last appearance, when he gave up three runs in 4 1/3 innings. The Braves counter with Bryce Elder (4-9, 6.12 ERA), who got smoked by the Marlins in his last start. The SportsLine Projection Model grades Braves +1.5 as an "A" play, with Atlanta covering in 67% of simulations. Bet Braves-Mets at Fanatics here:

The Detroit Tigers have played .500 baseball over the last 10 games and have recovered from a recent six-game skid. They meet the Minnesota Twins Thursday to begin a four-game set Thursday and are hoping to get some revenge after losing two of three to Minnesota recently. Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.35 ERA) gets the call for Detroit while the Twins counter with Bailey Ober (4-7, 5.16 ERA). The Tigers are sizable -211 favorites (wager $211 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, but the model is backing the Twins as +171 underdogs (wager $100 to win $171). Minnesota only wins in 36% of simulations but that's enough to bring value at these odds. Sign up for Fanatics to bet Tigers-Twins and more MLB here:

