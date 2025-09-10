The current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new users $100 in FanCash with a $10+ bet and $100 back in FanCash every football gameday. Wednesday provides 16 total MLB and WNBA games for those seeking online sports betting opportunities, leading into Packers vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

With the Game Day Guarantee, just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a $1+ football cash wager with odds of +300 or longer on any Game Day. If your wager settles as a loss, you'll receive FanCash equal to your losing stake, up to $100 FanCash per Game Day. In addition, new users can take advantage of a secondary welcome offer. By opting in and placing a $10+ wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up, you'll receive $100 in FanCash. Both promotions are available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York) who sign up by September 30, 2025, with rewards expiring on October 31, 2025.

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY. Must sign up by 9/30/25. Apply offer in bet slip; place $1+ American football cash wager w/ odds +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of losing wager (up to $100 FanCash per Game Day). Rewards expire 10/31/25. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Wednesday betting preview

Packers vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Commanders from legendary Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 of the NFL season tomorrow. The Packers and Commanders are both expected to have one of the better offenses in the NFL, but if their defenses perform as well as they did last week, they could enter the conversation of the truly elite all-around teams in the league. The Commanders held the Giants to six points in a 21-6 win, and the Packers held the high-powered Lions to 13 points in a 27-13 victory. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET as Micah Parsons plays his second game for Green Bay.

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Commanders odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 48.5 points.

Sunday NFL betting



The NFL didn't wait long to schedule Ben Johnson to face his old employers as the former Lions offensive coordinator takes on Detroit as the Chicago Bears head coach on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in the Sunday Week 2 NFL schedule. The first quarter of the Johnson era seemed like he'd quickly carry his success from Detroit to Chicago, but the Bears' offense stalled late as Chicago fell to the Vikings, 27-24, on Monday Night Football. The Lions managed just 13 points on offense in a 27-13 loss to the Packers after averaging 33.2 points per game last season under Johnson.

The Lions are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Lions vs. Bears odds on Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 47 points for NFL betting. Other notable Sunday Week 2 NFL matchups include Rams (-5.5) vs. Titans, Bills (-6.5) vs. Jets and Eagles (-1) vs. Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch.

Wednesday MLB betting

If the Cincinnati Reds are going to have a realistic chance at grabbing one of the final Wild Card spots in the National League, this is a series they need to win. The Reds continue their series against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday after splitting the first two contests. Cincinnati is three games out of the final NL Wild Card spot, while the Padres have a five-game cushion in the Wild Card while trailing the Dodgers by two games for the NL West title.

On Wednesday, the Padres are starting Nick Pivetta, who is 13-5 with a 2.85 ERA this season. He also has the sixth-best WHIP (0.96) in baseball, and he hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his last five starts. The Reds are starting Andrew Abbott, who is 8-6 with a 2.88 ERA this season. The Padres are -165 favorites, with the Reds as +135 underdogs in the latest MLB odds on Fanatics Sportsbook for MLB betting in an 8:40 p.m. ET start. Other notable games on the Wednesday MLB schedule include Tigers (+140) vs. Yankees (-170), Cardinals (+185) vs. Mariners (-225) and Diamondbacks (-110) vs. Giants (-110).

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.