The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is your ticket to playing along with your favorite teams, especially on a busy day like Wednesday, Aug. 20. In addition to the 14-game MLB slate, basketball fans will watch Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings rematch against Cameron Brink and the Los Angeles Sparks in WNBA action. When you sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, you can receive up to $100 back in FanCash if your football bet loses, every single game day, until October. Claim your $1,000 in bonus FanCash here:

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a $1+ football cash wager with odds of +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of your losing wager up to $100 FanCash per Game Day. Rewards expire on 10/31/25. Along with the Game Day Guarantee promotions, Fanatics Sportsbook also has secondary options for sports bettors, which vary depending on whether you live in or outside New York. All non-New York new users can bet $10 and get $50 in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbooks' secondary offer. New York residents can receive a 100% profit boost token for five days, with a maximum stake of $25. Want to get started? Click "CLAIM BONUS" or click here to starting earning FanCash:

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is only available to new users who have never signed up with the sportsbook before. Additionally, you need to be of legal age in a state where Fanatics operates. To take part in this promo, users must opt into the offer every day in order to receive FanCash. This promotion spans a new user's first 10 days after signing up. The 10 days starts upon sign up and not upon placing a very first bet with Fanatics.

Users must deposit $10 or more into their account when signing up, and all bets for this promotion must be 1t -500 odds or longer and for at least $1. FanCash expires after seven days, and bonus bets can't be withdrawn as they hold no cash value. If you win a bet with FanCash, you don't get your stake back, just the winnings. Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Best bets for Wednesday, August 20

Best MLB bets today

Wednesday evening baseball gets underway with the New York Yankees wrapping up their two-game set in Tampa Bay against the Rays. Six different players hit home runs for the Yankees in Tuesday's game, with Giancarlo Stanton leading the way with two. However, it's the Rays who are -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) on the money line to win Wednesday's matchup. The Yankees are +100 underdogs, and the over/under for total runs scored is set at 8.5 in the latest MLB betting lines.



The Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox cap off what has been an action-packed three-game series at Truist Park at 7:15 p.m. ET. The AL Central side took the first game on Monday 13-9 while the home team responded with an 11-10 victory on Tuesday. Atlanta is the -180 money line favorite while Chicago is a +150 underdog. The over/under for that game is 9 runs, with the Over favored at -115 odds.

Later on, the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers will try to take control of their four-game series against NL West's worst, the Colorado Rockies, at 8:40 p.m. ET. Colorado came from behind for a 4-3 victory on Monday night, while LA responded with a win on Tuesday. The Dodgers are -300 favorites to win Wednesday's game with Shohei Ohtani getting the start, and the Rockies are listed as +240 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored in that game is set at 11.5. Bet on these MLB games at Fanatics to start earning FanCash:

Best WNBA bets today

The Wings and Sparks last clashed five days ago, so LA's 97-96 victory is still very fresh in everyone's minds. The Sparks have now won each of their last two meetings with the Wings but are coming off of a 95-86 road loss to the Washington Mystics. Meanwhile, the Wings, who are 8-point underdogs in the latest WNBA betting lines, have lost two straight and sitting near the bottom of the league standings. Bet on WNBA games today at Fanatics:

Best soccer bets today

The big European soccer leagues have kicked off their 2025-26 seasons and there are already some big matchups taking place over in La Liga. Real Madrid will look to avenge their second-place finish in league play last season, and they will take their frustrations out on Osasuna, who finished ninth in the table. Los Blancos are massive -450 favorites to win Tuesday's match, while superstar Kylian Mbappe is listed at -135 odds to score at anytime during that match. Bet on La Liga matches today at Fanatics and start earning FanCash.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.