The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers new users up to $100 back in FanCash if your football bet loses, every game day until October. Now is the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and get started, especially since there are four NFL preseason games on Friday, including the Eagles finishing up their preseason slate against the Jets in the first kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. Cowboys vs. Falcons and Titans vs. Vikings (CBS and Paramount+ Premium) are both at 8 p.m. ET, while Bears vs. Chiefs wraps the NFL schedule at 8:20 p.m. ET. There's also MLB action, four WNBA contests and the second round of the PGA's Tour Championship on Friday, among other events. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day here:

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a $1+ football cash wager with odds of +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of your losing wager up to $100 FanCash per Game Day. Rewards expire on 10/31/25. Along with the Game Day Guarantee promotions, Fanatics Sportsbook also has secondary options for sports bettors, which vary depending on whether you live in or outside New York. All non-New York new users can bet $10 and get $50 in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbooks' secondary offer. New York residents can receive a 100% profit boost token for five days, with a maximum stake of $25. Want to get started? Click "CLAIM BONUS" or click here to starting earning FanCash:

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY. Must sign up by 9/30/25. Apply offer in bet slip; place $1+ American football cash wager w/ odds +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of losing wager (up to $100 FanCash per Game Day). Rewards expire 10/31/25. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Best bets for Friday, August 22

Best NFL bets today

The Titans have split their first two preseason games with rookie and No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft Cam Ward starting both. He's expected to see more action on Friday, while the Vikings aren't planning to play many of their starters. For those reasons, SportsLine NFL betting expert R.J. White is backing the Titans (-4.5), also noting that he's liked what he's seen from Tennessee backup quarterback Brandon Allen in the preseason.

SportsLine's Matt Severance, meanwhile, likes the Cowboys (-2.5) against the Falcons on Friday. He notes that Falcons head coach Raheem Morris generally hasn't cared much about the preseason, winning just five of his last 12, and he's winless in the preseason as the coach of the Falcons. Bet on these NFL games at Fanatics to start earning FanCash:

Best MLB bets today

The Milwaukee Brewers had their recent 14-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, and then went on to lose two more in a row against the Cubs. However, they bounced back in that series finale with a 4-1 win, and now SportsLine's model has them as its top MLB betting pick on the Friday MLB schedule.

The Brewers welcome the Giants to American Family Field on Friday and the Brewers are -163 money-line favorites. The model strongly advises laying that number as the Brewers win well over 70% of the time, making it an A-rated selection. The model also likes the Under on total runs (8.5) and the Brewers on the run line at -1.5 (+128) as value picks. Bet on MLB games today at Fanatics:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.