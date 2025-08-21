The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers new users up to $100 back in FanCash if your football bet loses, every single football game day until October. Now is the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and get started, especially since there are two NFL preseason games on Thursday. The Carolina Panthers will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7 p.m. ET, while the New York Giants will face the New England Patriots at 8 p.m. ET. There are also nine MLB games, four WNBA contests and the first round of the PGA's Tour Championship on Thursday. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day here:

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a $1+ football cash wager with odds of +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of your losing wager up to $100 FanCash per Game Day. Rewards expire on 10/31/25. Along with the Game Day Guarantee promotions, Fanatics Sportsbook also has secondary options for sports bettors, which vary depending on whether you live in or outside New York. All non-New York new users can bet $10 and get $50 in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbooks' secondary offer. New York residents can receive a 100% profit boost token for five days, with a maximum stake of $25.

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY. Must sign up by 9/30/25. Apply offer in bet slip; place $1+ American football cash wager w/ odds +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of losing wager (up to $100 FanCash per Game Day). Rewards expire 10/31/25. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Best bets for Thursday, August 21

Best NFL bets today

The Panthers have lost their first two preseason games, with their offense scoring a combined 13 points in blowout losses to the Browns and Texans. They are facing a Pittsburgh team that has split its first two games, beating Jacksonville on the road before falling to Tampa Bay in a 17-14 final last Saturday. Pittsburgh is a 4-point road favorite in the Thursday NFL odds, and SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein is taking the Steelers to cover the spread.

In the second game of the day, the Patriots and Giants are both undefeated this preseason. New England has racked up a combined 68 points, scoring touchdowns on six of eight drives without quarterback Drake Maye on the field in Week 1 before getting into a scoring position on five of eight drives in Week 2. SportsLine's R.J. White has the Patriots covering the spread as 6.5-point underdogs in NFL betting on Thursday.

Best MLB bets today

A rivalry game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox headlines the Thursday MLB schedule, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. New York is riding a five-game winning streak and is coming off a 6-4 win over Tampa Bay in 10 innings on Wednesday. The Yankees are -145 favorites on Thursday, and SportsLine's proven computer model has New York winning in 60% of simulations. There are also games like Orioles (-110) vs. Astros, and Rays (+100) vs. Cardinals on Thursday night.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.