Football season is officially underway following Saturday's slate of college football games, and Sunday provides another opportunity to take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which offers new users up to $100 back in FanCash if your football bet loses, every game day until October. On Sunday, bettors have the ability to wager on 15 MLB games, three WNBA matchups, three MLS fixtures, and the final round of the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day here:

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a $1+ football cash wager with odds of +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of your losing wager up to $100 FanCash per Game Day. Rewards expire on 10/31/25. Along with the Game Day Guarantee promotions, Fanatics Sportsbook also has secondary options for sports bettors, which vary depending on whether you live in or outside New York. All non-New York new users can bet $10 and get $50 in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbooks' secondary offer. New York residents can receive a 100% profit boost token for five days, with a maximum stake of $25. Want to get started? Click "CLAIM BONUS" or click here to starting earning FanCash:

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY. Must sign up by 9/30/25. Apply offer in bet slip; place $1+ American football cash wager w/ odds +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of losing wager (up to $100 FanCash per Game Day). Rewards expire 10/31/25. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Best bets for Sunday, August 24

Best CFB bets today

Week 1 of the college football season gets underway on Thursday and will feature games every day until Monday, Sept. 1. Several showdowns that could determine playoff positioning will take place over that span, including No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 9 LSU and No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Miami. According to the latest Week 1 college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are favored by two points against the nation's top-ranked team, while the over/under in LSU vs. Clemson is 57.5 points. Bet on these CFB games at Fanatics to start earning FanCash:

Best NFL bets today

The NFL preseason has wrapped up, making way for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, which begins on Thursday, Sept. 4, with a massive NFC East battle. The Philadelphia Eagles will begin their title defense against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET. According to the latest Week 1 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, the Eagles are favored by 6.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

New users can also lock in NFL futures picks at Fanatics Sportsbook ahead of the NFL Kickoff Game. The Eagles are +700 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and -160 favorites to win the NFC East. The Ravens and Bills are the +650 co-favorites to win Super Bowl 60. Bet on NFL games or NFL futures today at Fanatics:

Best MLB bets today

In MLB betting, the New York Yankees look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball. The Yankees have lost three straight to open the series against Boston, most recently dropping a 12-1 decision on Saturday. New York has scored just four runs during their three-game losing streak, but their over/under for total team runs is 4.5 on Sunday. According to the latest MLB odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, the Yankees are -169 money line favorites, while the Red Sox are +141 underdogs. Bet on MLB games today at Fanatics:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.