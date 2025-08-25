With a 13-game MLB slate on Monday, there are plenty of online sports betting opportunities to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which gives new users $100 in FanCash if your football bet loses, every game day until October. You can also use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for a jump start in Week 1 college football bets and Week 1 NFL bets. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day here:

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a $1+ football cash wager with odds of +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of your losing wager up to $100 FanCash per Game Day. Rewards expire on 10/31/25. Along with the Game Day Guarantee promotions, Fanatics Sportsbook also has secondary options for sports bettors, which vary depending on whether you live in or outside New York. All non-New York new users can bet $10 and get $50 in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbooks' secondary offer. New York residents can receive a 100% profit boost token for five days, with a maximum stake of $25.

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY. Must sign up by 9/30/25. Apply offer in bet slip; place $1+ American football cash wager w/ odds +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of losing wager (up to $100 FanCash per Game Day). Rewards expire 10/31/25. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Best bets for Monday, August 25

MLB betting preview

With a 13-game Monday MLB slate, there are ample options for MLB betting. The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:10 p.m. ET to begin a three-game series between the top two teams in the National League East. The Phillies hold a seven-game advantage a week before the final month of the 2025 MLB season, so it's a longshot that New York with catch Philadelphia, but taking Monday's contest is a chance to close the gap.

With a 13-game Monday MLB slate, there are ample options for MLB betting. The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:10 p.m. ET to begin a three-game series between the top two teams in the National League East. The Phillies hold a seven-game advantage a week before the final month of the 2025 MLB season, so it's a longshot that New York with catch Philadelphia, but taking Monday's contest is a chance to close the gap.

The Mets are starting Kodai Senga, who has a 2.58 ERA this season but has a 5.21 ERA in four August starts. The Phillies are starting Christopher Sanchez, who is 11-4 with a 2.46 ERA for the fifth-best ERA in baseball. The 28-year-old has a 2.05 ERA in four August starts. Philadelphia is 7-2 over its last nine games as the Phillies have opened a rather commanding lead in the NL East, but going head-to-head is the Mets' best chance to climb back into the race heading into the final weeks of the season. The Phillies are -125 favorites, with the Mets at +105 underdogs and an over/under set at 8 runs on Monday at Fanatics. Other intriguing MLB matchups include Red Sox (-120) vs. Orioles (+100), Padres (+105) vs. Mariners (-125) and Reds (+120) vs. Dodgers (-145).

WNBA betting preview



The New York Liberty host the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. ET and the Chicago Sky host the Las Vegas Aces at 8 p.m. ET in the two contests on the Monday WNBA schedule. Both the Liberty (-12.5) and Aces (-11.5) are heavy favorites going against two teams with bottom-three records in the WNBA. But the Liberty (22-15) have lost four of their last five games. Sabrina Ionescu (foot) didn't play on Saturday and is questionable for Monday for a Liberty team already without Breanna Stewart (knee). Meanwhile, the Aces (24-14) enter their matchup on a 10-game winning streak behind center A'ja Wilson averaging 23.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season.

Best College football bets today

It's never too early to get into the Week 1 college football action, which kicks off on Thursday after five Week 0 contests last weekend. South Florida hosts No. 25 Boise State at 5:30 p.m. ET in one of Thursday's most intriguing matchups. Boise State is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest college football betting odds in a non-conference matchup. These two programs have never met before. Boise State enters its second full season with Spencer Danielson as head coach after going 12-2 and winning the Mountain West Conference before losing, 31-14, in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. South Florida went 7-6 last season.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.