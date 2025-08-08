Friday's a good day to be a sports fan as there are 15 MLB games, three NFL preseason games, three WNBA contests and more on the schedule, and if you're a new user who signs up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, you can get up to $1,000 in FanCash starting Friday night. Claim your $1,000 in bonus FanCash here:

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

By signing up with this promotion, you can receive up to $1,000 in FanCash bonus bets across your first 10 days with the sportsbook. Fanatics covers your first bet of the day for each of your first 10 days up to $100 each. If any of those bets lose, you get your stake back in bonus bets for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash. Bonus bets are only issued if your bet or bets lose. There's no code required to claim this offer. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page to get started or click here.

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

The Fanatics promo is available exclusively to new users who have never made an account with the sportsbook before. Additionally, you need to be of legal age in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates. New users need to opt into this promotion every day in order to receive the FanCash. The 10 days begins the day you sign up and not the day you make your first wager with Fanatics.

When you sign up, you must deposit $10 or more into your account, and each bet must be at least $1 at -500 odds or longer, and this offer only is available for your very first bet of the day. For example, if you bet on the Houston Astros to beat the New York Yankees at -110, per SportsLine consensus odds, and the Astros win, you get your stake back and winnings. But if New York wins, you would get your stake back in FanCash within 72 hours of that wager settling as a loss.

FanCash expires after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn. If you win a wager using FanCash, you receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

What to bet on Friday

There are three NFL preseason games on tonight, with the Carolina Panthers facing the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions meeting the Atlanta Falcons both starting at 7 p.m. ET. The Washington Commanders face the New England Patriots soon after at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Browns will be worth monitoring all preseason as they look for their next starting quarterback, and the Patriots are in Year 1 of the Mike Vrabel era.

One of the top MLB series of the weekend sees the New York Mets visit the Milwaukee Brewers in a battle of playoff hopefuls. The Brewers are red hot of late and are the first team to 70 wins, while the Mets hold a Wild Card spot and sit behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings. This game has a great pitching matchup with Kodai Senga (7-3, 2.31 ERA) starting for New York while Milwaukee starts Brandon Woodruff (3-0, 2.22 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times likes Milwaukee on the money line as the Brewers win in 60% of simulations.

The WNBA has three games on the schedule Friday as the defending champion New York Liberty visit the Dallas Wings at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Washington Mystics take on the Minnesota Lynx also at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Las Vegas Aces host the Seattle Storm in the final game of the night at 10 p.m. ET. WNBA expert Max Meyer has logged his best bet for Liberty-Wings, and he's targeting a prop bet for New York's Sabrina Ionescu.

Responsible Gaming

It's important for all bettors to always be practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics offers tools and resources for users, like timeouts, voluntary self-exclusion measures and more. There are also links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.