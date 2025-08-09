Saturday's sports schedule is packed with action on the gridiron, diamond and hardwood as there are eight NFL preseason games, 16 MLB contests and two WNBA showdowns on the docket. The Giants and Bills will get things started, and first-round pick Jaxson Dart is expected to get significant action as he tries to compete for the backup role in New York. No. 1 pick Cam Ward will also get the start when the Titans face the Buccaneers.

What to bet on Saturday

Two first-round picks will get their first NFL action Saturday with Dart and Ward taking on the Bills and Bucs, respectively. While Dart is unlikely to take over for Russell Wilson as the Giants starting quarterback, he could certainly push Jameis Winston for the backup job. Ward is firmly entrenched as the starter in Tennessee, but Titans fans will be hoping he can elevate a skill group which lost receiver Treylon Burks due to another injury. You can bet Giants-Bills, Titans-Bucs and more NFL preseason games at Fanatics here:

The Blue Jays and Dodgers continue their series Saturday in what could be a World Series preview. Los Angeles took the first game of the series 5-1 on Friday. On Saturday, Toronto is sending out ace Chris Bassitt (11-5, 4.12 ERA) for this contest and he's had an interesting few games recently. He got rocked by the Orioles, giving up six runs in 2 1/3 innings before recovering against the Royals, giving up just one run in six innings in a no-decision. The Dodgers roll with Blake Snell (1-1, 3.21 ERA), who is back after missing four months with an injury. He gave up three runs on five hits in five innings against the Rays in his first start back. The SportsLine Projection Model likes Over 8.5 runs in Saturday's contest, as that side of the total hits in 62.7% of simulations. Sign up for Fanatics to bet Blue Jays-Dodgers here:

