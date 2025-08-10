Sunday is another loaded day on the sports schedule with 15 MLB games, five WNBA contests, and even two more NFL preseason matchups to wrap up the first week of exhibition action. New users who sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code can get up to $1,000 in FanCash bonus bets starting Sunday. Some of Sunday's top games include the Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury and New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins. Claim your $1,000 in bonus FanCash here:

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

New users can receive up to $1,000 in FanCash bonus bets across their first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook after signing up. Fanatics covers your first bet of the day for $100, and the sportsbook does that for each of your first 10 days after signing up. If any of those bets lose, you will get your stake back in FanCash for a maximum return of $1,000 in bonus bets. Users only receive FanCash if their first bets lose.

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

This offer is only for new Fanatics Sportsbook users who have never made an account before. You must also be of legal age in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is available. New users must opt into this promotion every day in order to receive FanCash for losing bets. This promo covers 10 days, and those 10 days begin the day you make your account and not the day you place your first bet.

When you make a Fanatics Sportsbook account, you need to deposit $10 or more into your account. Each bet for this promo must be at least $1 at -500 odds or longer. Additionally, this promo only applies to your very first bet of the day. For instance, if you bet on the San Diego Padres to beat the Boston Red Sox and the Padres won, you'd get your winnings and stake back. But if the Red Sox won, you'd get your stake back in FanCash within 72 hours of that wager settling as a loss.

FanCash expires seven days after it's issued. Bonus bets can't be withdrawn and hold no cash value. If you win a wager using FanCash, you receive the winnings but not the stake.

What to bet on Sunday

After a lengthy eight-game preseason slate on Saturday, the first week of the NFL preseason concludes Sunday with two games as the Miami Dolphins visit the Chicago Bears in the early game at 1 p.m. ET, and the Chargers host the Saints at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Bears won't start Caleb Williams at quarterback, but they have plenty of intrigue on offense with early picks like tight end Colston Loveland and receiver Luther Burden III slated to make their NFL debuts. In the later game, keep an eye on the Saints' quarterback situation. New Orleans is set to start Spencer Rattler, and second-round pick Tyler Shough is expected to follow him. Those two and Jake Haener are competing for the starting job after Derek Carr announced his retirement earlier this offseason.

All 30 MLB teams are set to take the field on Saturday, and one of the best games of the day comes in Texas when the Rangers host the Philadelphia Phillies. Philly won 9-1 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday. Cy Young candidate Zack Wheeler (9-5, 2.64 ERA) starts for the Phillies, while the Rangers turn to lefty Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.91 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, likes Texas to avoid a sweep in this one. The Rangers are +130 underdogs (wager $100 to win $130) on the money line but win in 49% of model simulations to bring value at these odds.

The WNBA has a loaded five-game slate on Sunday after just two games on Saturday. WNBA expert Max Meyer has logged his best bet for Sunday, and he's targeting Phoenix's Alyssa Thomas and her rebounds prop.

