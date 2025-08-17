The NFL preseason has two games on Sunday, and bettors looking to place wagers can sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and receive up to $1,000 in FanCash bonus bets across their first 10 days after signing up. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints face off at 1 p.m. while the Buffalo Bills take on the Chicago Bears at 8 p.m. Football is hardly the only sport on today, either, with 15 MLB games, five WNBA contests and the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship. Claim your $1,000 in bonus FanCash here:

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash bonus bets across their first 10 days with the platform. Fanatics covers a new user's first bet of the day for $100, and does so for each of their first 10 days after signing up. If any bets lose, you get your stake back in bonus bets up to $100 for that day for a maximum return of $1,000 in FanCash bonus bets. There's no code required to use this promotion. Want to get started? Click "CLAIM BONUS" or click here to starting earning FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is only available to new users who have never signed up with the sportsbook before. Additionally, you need to be of legal age in a state where Fanatics operates. To take part in this promo, users must opt into the offer every day in order to receive FanCash. This promotion spans a new user's first 10 days after signing up. The 10 days starts upon sign up and not upon placing a very first bet with Fanatics.

Users must deposit $10 or more into their account when signing up, and all bets for this promotion must be 1t -500 odds or longer and for at least $1. FanCash expires after seven days, and bonus bets can't be withdrawn as they hold no cash value. If you win a bet with FanCash, you don't get your stake back, just the winnings. Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Best bets on Sunday, August 17

Best NFL bets today

The first preseason game of the day is in New Orleans when the Saints host the Jaguars. New Orleans is still figuring out its quarterback battle. Spencer Rattler started last week, but he won't this week. Rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough will get the nod over Rattler and third-year pro Jake Haener. As for the Jags, they will play their starters, but we don't yet know whether rookie two-way player Travis Hunter will suit up. He started at receiver but not cornerback last week and missed practice on Friday.

As for the other game, the Bills haven't determined whether starters like QB Josh Allen will play this week against Chicago. Allen sat out last week. The Bears, however, will play starters this week after most sat out last week. This includes second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, who is playing his first season under new head coach Ben Johnson, the former offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. Bet on these NFL preseason games at Fanatics to start earning FanCash:

Best MLB bets today

The NL West lead has been up for grabs in the City of Angels as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres. These teams wrap up their three-game set on Sunday. The Dodgers won 3-2 on Friday and blanked the Padres 6-0 on Saturday to hold a one-game lead in the division. Yu Darvish starts for San Diego while Los Angeles will start Tyler Glasnow. Darvish started the season on the injured list and has a 2-3 record and 5.61 ERA right now. He allowed one run in six innings in his last start against the San Francisco Giants. Glasnow returned from the IL last month and is making his 12th start of the year. He has a 1-1 record and 3.08 ERA and is coming off 5.2 innings of two-run ball against the Toronto Blue Jays. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is backing the Padres on the money line as +120 underdog (wager $100 to win $120). San Diego wins in 44% of simulations to bring value at these odds. Bet on MLB games today at Fanatics and start earning FanCash.

Best WNBA bets today

The WNBA had only one game on Saturday but has a loaded five-game slate on Sunday. The Connecticut Sun host the Indiana Fever at 1 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Sparks visit the Washington Mystics at 3 p.m., the Dallas Wings face the Las Vegas Aces at 3:30 p.m., the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm tip off at 6 p.m. ET and the Atlanta Dream go up against the Golden State Valkyries at 8:30 p.m. ET. WNBA expert Max Meyer has issued his WNBA best bets for Sunday, and one of them includes a player prop for Mercury-Storm. Bet on WNBA games at Fanatics today:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.