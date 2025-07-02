Sports don't sleep just because it's summertime, and there is plenty of pre-holiday weekend action to take part in when you use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Wednesday's MLB schedule is loaded with 18 games, while the Concacaf Gold Cup competition reaches its pivotal semifinal round. This makes Wednesday the perfect day for new users to take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which is offering new users up to $1,000 in bonus bets under its latest promotion. The bonus is distributed via a No Sweat Bet up to $100 every day for the first 10 days on the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How to claim Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to sign up for the Fanatics promotional offer. There is no code required, but you must be 21 or older in a state where Fanatics legally operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on the page, which will take you to Fanatics Sportsbook. Enter your name, email, payment details and other required information to create an account. Make a minimum deposit of $10. After opting into the promotion, make a wager of at least $1 with odds of -500 or longer. You can wager up to $100 under the promotion. If your wager loses, Fanatics will credit you the wager amount in the form of bonus bets.

This promotion runs for 10 days, and you must opt into the promotion every day to qualify for bonus bets. To be eligible for the full $1,000, you must wager $100 every day for 10 days. Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a loss. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you will receive the winnings but not the stake.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo comparison

Here's how the Fanatics promotion compares to offers from other top sportsbooks.

Brand Promo CBS promo code Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The BetMGM bonus code features a similar promotion, where users get credited in bonus bets if their first wager loses. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users have to wager at least $1,500 on the first bet to be eligible for the full amount.

The latest DraftKings promo code, FanDuel promo code, and bet365 bonus code all feature $150 in bonus bets after users wager $5 or more. FanDuel requires the user's first wager to win to receive bonus bets, while DraftKings and bet365 do not.

The newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code uses profit boosts instead of bonus bets. Users get 10 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more with the sportsbook.

Best bets for Wednesday's games

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Wednesday baseball action includes the divisional battle between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. These teams are neck-and-neck at the top of the AL East standings, and the Bronx Bombers are losing their grasp on the division lead after dropping the first two games of the series. However, New York is a -124 favorite (risk $124 to win $100), while Toronto is a +104 underdog (risk $100 to win $104). The Blue Jays scored nine runs on Tuesday, and the over/under for Wednesday's matchup is 8.5, with the Over priced at -121.



Over in the National League, the Pittsburgh Pirates look to stay hot against the division rival St. Louis Cardinals. The Pirates opened the series with a convincing 7-0 victory, but still have a lot of ground to make up in the NL Central race. That's why St. Louis is a -126 favorite on the money line, while Pittsburgh is a +112 underdog.



The evening closes out with the NL West race between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants. Both teams are looking to make up ground in the division race and are more than seven games behind the second-place San Diego Padres. The Diamondbacks are -132 favorites to win Wednesday's game, while the Giants are listed as +108 underdogs. The over/under for runs scored is 8.5



Wednesday soccer betting preview

The Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal round takes center stage in soccer action on Wednesday, starting with a bout between the USMNT and Guatemala. The Americans are playing this tournament without notable players like Christian Pulisic, but are undefeated heading into Wednesday's match. The USMNT are -350 favorites on the 90-minute money line, while their opponents are +900 underdogs. A draw is priced at +450, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.



The semifinals continue as Mexico takes on Honduras. This is the first meeting between these teams since the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals last November, when El Tri captured a convincing 4-0 victory. They are now -350 favorites ahead of Wednesday's Gold Cup showdown, and Honduras are +850 underdogs. A draw is priced at +400, and the over/under for goals is 2.5.

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at Fanatics, and the platform offers plenty of tools for users to practice responsible gaming, including setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and practicing self-exclusion. If you need additional assistance, you can access state and national helplines such as 1-800-GAMBLER through the sportsbook platforms.