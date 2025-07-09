The summer sports season is in full swing, and Wednesday serves up a schedule packed with chances to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. MLB teams are grinding it out for wins ahead of the All-Star break, while two European powerhouses prepare to take the soccer world by storm in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals. There is also a rematch set to take place in the WNBA as Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host Kate Martin and the Golden State Valkyries, so why not take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code? Right now, Fanatics is offering new users up to $1,000 in bonus bets under its latest promotion. You can collect up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets by betting up to $100 during your first 10 days on the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Brand Promo CBS promo code Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Best bets for Wednesday's games

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Over in the American League, the Detroit Tigers look to win their sixth game in a row as they wrap up a three-game homestand against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Tigers have already taken the first two games of this series and are -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) on the money line, while the Rays are +125 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 8, with the over favored at -120.



In National League action, the San Francisco Giants look to close the gap in the NL West when they close out their own three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies. San Francisco pulled off a walk-off win on Tuesday night, but it's the Phillies who are -140 favorites to win Wednesday's game while the Giants are priced at +115. The over/under for runs in that game is also 8.



Later in the day, the AL West-leading Houston Astros try to prevent a sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland has outscored Houston 17-11 over the first two games, although the Astros are -140 favorites to get a win at home while the Guardians are +120 underdogs. The series has been high-scoring so far, although under 8.0 runs is favored at -120 odds.

Wednesday soccer betting preview

Titans of European soccer, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, will square off stateside on Wednesday in a FIFA Club World Cup semifinal clash. PSG are +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line, while Real Madrid are +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. PSG are listed at -135 to advance to the Club World Cup final, and Real Madrid are listed at +105 to qualify.



Tournament action continues into the evening with the Philadelphia Union hosting the New York Red Bulls in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal round. The Union are undefeated in 14 straight meetings with the Red Bulls and are -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) to win on Wednesday. New York is the +270 underdog, and a draw is priced at +250. The over/under for total goals in that game is 2.5, with under 2.5 goals hitting in 10 of the last 11 games between these MLS rivals.

Wednesday WNBA betting preview

There are four WNBA games scheduled for Wednesday, including a rematch between the Fever and the Valkyries. Caitlin Clark and company held a narrow lead over the Valkyries when these teams last met in San Francisco, but the league's newest franchise rallied for an 88-77 win. However, the Fever are 7.5-point favorites to win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, and the over/under for total points scored is 162.5.



Later in the day, Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings will visit Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Chicago won each of the first two meetings of this season series and is looking to turn things around after losing two straight games. The Sky are 2-point favorites in the latest Sky vs. Wings odds, and the over/under is 164.5 points.

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at Fanatics, and the platform offers plenty of tools for users to practice responsible gaming, including setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and practicing self-exclusion. If you need additional assistance, you can access state and national helplines such as 1-800-GAMBLER through the sportsbook platforms.