We've reached NFL Draft week, with the annual event beginning on Thursday. Thus, this is the perfect time to utilize the latest FanDuel promo code, as Missouri sports betting was still only a concept the last time the NFL Draft took place. New FanDuel users can bet $5 and get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins, with many wagering opportunities available from NFL bets involving the Kansas City Chiefs to player props with Mizzou Tigers prospects. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of at least $5.

If your bet wins, you will earn $250 in bonus bets, which will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Chiefs hold the No. 9 overall pick, and barring a trade, this will be their earliest selection since taking Eric Fisher first overall in 2013. FanDuel Sportsbook has NFL Draft odds on who will be taken ninth overall, with a pair of defenders the co-favorites. Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr. and LSU CB Mansoor Delane both have +420 odds (risk $100 to win $420) as FanDuel sees Kansas City fortifying its defense. However, Kansas City could use help out wide, and Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson is the third-favorite at +500.

Meanwhile, one of the top draft prospects from the Show Me State is Missouri DE Zion Young. He was First-team All-SEC with the Tigers last year and certainly has first-round talent. You can make NFL predictions on if Young does indeed get taken in Day 1 of the draft as he's priced at +180 to be a first round pick. Young could become the third first rounder in as many years for Mizzou, following Armand Membou (2025) and Darius Robinson (2024). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.