With a 23-1 record, on a 17-game win streak and ranked No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, Saint Louis basketball is rolling. Thus, its Friday contest makes for an appealing time to get into Missouri sports betting and jump on the newest FanDuel promo code. This promotion offers $100 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins, so those who have already utilized it on the Billikens this season have been rewarded much more often than not. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $100 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Saint Louis Billikens will meet the Loyola Chicago Ramblers twice over their next six games, starting with Friday's contest at 7:30 p.m. CT. This one takes place in Illinois, but Saint Louis is undefeated in true road games this season (6-0). The Billikens have dominated the recent head-to-head series with Loyola, going 14-6 over their last 20 meetings, as many will flock to FanDuel Sportsbook to back the Billikens, who are 18.5-point favorites.

In addition to bets for this game, you can also make college basketball futures picks on Josh Schertz' squad. Saint Louis is at +2500 to be among the last four teams left standing in the men's college basketball tournament. While those may seem as longshot odds, they're also a testament to the team's standing thus far at FanDuel Sportsbook. Just one other mid-major, Gonzaga at +950, has shorter odds to win its region in the Division I men's basketball tournament. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $100 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $100 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.