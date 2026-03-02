We've reached the final week of the 2025-26 college basketball regular season. That makes this the perfect time to get in on the Missouri sports betting action with the help of the newest FanDuel promo code, if you've yet to do so. Teams like Mizzou and Saint Louis can all but clinch NCAA Tournament bids with strong finishes, and this promotion rewards winners like the Tigers and Billikens. It gives new users $100 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins, which could be utilized on college basketball, hockey, baseball or any sport FanDuel offers odds for. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $100 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The latest bracketology projections at CBS Sports have the Missouri Tigers as a No. 9 seed and the Saint Louis Billikens as a No. 10 seed for March Madness. Each squad wraps up its regular season this week before taking part in their conference tournaments. Strong finishes could help them improve their seeds, which would only make their paths in the NCAA Tournament a bit easier.

Mizzou has gone dancing 30 times in program history, including last year. However, the Tigers haven't made consecutive March Madness appearances since appearing in five straight tourneys from 2009-13. An even more dubious statistic is that Mizzou has never made a Final Four appearance in school history. Only BYU (32) has more NCAA Tournament appearances without making a Final Four in Division I.

Saint Louis is seeking its first NCAA tourney bid since 2019 and its first tournament victory since 2014. While the Billikens have gone dancing 10 times, they've never won multiple games in any single NCAA Tournament. Residents across the Show Me State would love to see Saint Louis take on Mizzou in March Madness, which used to be a common matchup but has disappeared over the last few decades. The programs last met in 2001, and Mizzou holds the slight series lead with 21 wins versus 19 losses. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $100 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $100 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.