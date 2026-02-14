Seventy-five days have passed since Missouri sports betting went live, with scores of residents in the Show Me State getting in on the action. If you're yet to do so, Valentine's Day seems like the perfect time to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code. With love a theme of this holiday, Missourians should love what this betting promotion offers as it gives new users $100 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins. With five in-state men's college basketball teams playing on Saturday, your initial wager could go in a number of different directions. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $100 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake.

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The college basketball schedule makers are showing some love to Missourians on Valentine's Day considering what's on tap for Saturday. Five Missouri programs have contests today, and you won't have to leave the state to view any of them in person. The slate to make college basketball predictions starts with Missouri State hosting Delaware at 2 p.m. CT, as the Bears look for a similar result as the 18-point victory they had over Delaware in December.

Then, allegiances will have to be declared with the in-state rivalry of SEMO vs. Lindenwood at 3:30 p.m. CT. The Lions will host, with both teams having quick turnarounds after Thursday night games. Lindenwood went on the road to knock off Southeast Missouri State, 88-76, just a month ago. With Lindenwood winning four of its last five against SEMO, the Lions will be an appealing option at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The fourth team from the Show Me State to take the court will be Kansas City as it hosts St. Thomas at 7 p.m. CT. After the Roos lost by 35 when they played St. Thomas on Feb. 1, Missourians may want to direct their attention from this game, and instead, towards Mizzou vs. Texas at 7:30 p.m. CT. These former Big 12-turned-SEC rivals have a nearly even all-time series. The Tigers, however, have the slight edge with 14 wins versus 13 losses.

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $100 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $100 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.