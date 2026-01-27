The final Tuesday of January is simply the latest chance to delve into Missouri sports betting. Missourians know a good deal when they see one, and the latest FanDuel promo code provides just that. Residents of the Show Me State can get $200 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins, with so many betting options available. From teams like the Blues and Mizzou Tigers to events like the Super Bowl and Australian Open, now is the time to hop on this offer. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $200 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The St. Louis Blues are in the midst of a four-game homestand, which is tied for their longest of the season, with the second of the slate coming on Tuesday. The Blues will host the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. CT, with the former coming off a 5-4 defeat to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. St. Louis has protected home ice recently in this series, winning three of its last four at the Enterprise Center over Dallas, including a 3-1 victory back in October.

Similar success is much needed on Tuesday, considering St. Louis is on a four-game losing streak. The Blues are in last place of the Central Division with 47 points, as they're on pace to miss the postseason for the third time in four years. The latest NHL odds from FanDuel Sportsbook indicate that it doesn't expect the Blues to turn things around as the squad is at +50000 to hoist the Stanley Cup, as no NHL team is a bigger longshot. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $200 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $200 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.