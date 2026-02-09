Football season is now over, but there is a host of upcoming sporting events to still utilize the newest FanDuel promo code on. From Olympic hockey to the NBA All-Star Game to the Daytona 500, this week is loaded with options to take advantage of Missouri sports betting being live. The FanDuel promotion offers $200 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins, with your bets applicable to both local sporting events and out-of-state ones as well. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $200 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

It's never too early to look ahead to the next NFL season, even though it's seven months away. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a disappointing year without a postseason appearance, but FanDuel

Sportsbook is high on their 2026 prospects. The NFL futures odds have Kansas City at +1600 to win next season's Big Game, which is tied for the eighth-lowest. The Chiefs even have better NFL odds than the franchise that just represented the AFC in yesterday's game, with New England at +1700.

One can also make NFL futures bets on who will take home the regular season MVP award. Even with Patrick Mahomes coming off a season-ending injury, he's at +1100 to become a three-time MVP. That trails just four other players, while Mahomes' top pass catchers are MVP longshots. Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice both have +50000 odds to take home Most Valuable Player honors. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $200 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $200 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.