There is a light early afternoon Sunday slate as nearly all sports are paving the way to the Big Game at 5:30 p.m. CT. However, there is a local option if you want to deploy the latest FanDuel promo code on an in-state team following the launch of Missouri sports betting. Mizzou's women's basketball team hosts Georgia at 3 p.m. CT, and with this promotion, you can get $200 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins. This FanDuel special can also be enacted on Seattle vs. New England if you prefer the gridiron to the hardwood. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $200 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

It would certainly be helpful with NFL predictions in knowing the history of The Big Game. The total is nearly evenly split, all-time, as the over has hit 29 times, and the under has hit 28 times. There was one push and there was no O/U listed for the very first edition of The Big Game. Seattle and New England have seen the Over go a combined 23-16 in the regular and postseason.

If interested in making first touchdown scorer NFL props, then two positions stand out. Of the 59 previous Big Games, 45 times has the initial TD scorer been either a wideout (24 times) or a running back (21). However, three of the last six Big Games have seen the QB find the endzone first. RB Kenneth Walker III is the favorite first TD scorer at +360, per FanDuel Sportsbook, but QB Drake Maye (+1600) could have interest as a longshot pick.

Finally, novelty props are also a part of The Big Game, with the Gatorade color poured on the winning head coach of high interest. Since 2001, orange (five times) has been the most common, though that color is the second-favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. Orange (+290) trails yellow/lime or green (+230), which has been poured on HCs four times since 2001. The biggest longshot color is red/pink (+900). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $200 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $200 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.