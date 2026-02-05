Those interested in getting involved in Missouri sports betting can double dip in mid-major hoops on Thursday. SEMO and Lindenwood have tipoffs just 30 minutes apart, and the latest FanDuel promo code provides an incentive to make a wager. This special offers $200 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins. Maybe the best thing about it is that it's not just limited to sports in Missouri, as you could also enact this FanDuel promotion by wagering on Sunday's Big Game. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $200 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

At 6:30 p.m. CT, Southeast Missouri State will host Morehead State, with the Redhawks looking to extend their winning streak. SEMO has won four straight as it seeks its longest winning streak of the year. Then at 7 p.m. CT, Lindenwood will have a quick turnaround after a Tuesday defeat to SIU-Edwardsville. The Lions will visit Little Rock and hope for a better result than the 8-point loss they suffered to the Trojans last month.

If you're not interested in making college basketball bets, then perhaps NFL picks would be more intriguing. You can do so at FanDuel Sportsbook for Sunday's contest between the Seahawks and Patriots. The NFL line for The Big Game has held steady since opening at 4.5. However, NFL odds are known to shift as we get closer to kickoff, so get your NFL picks in now if you like these odds. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $200 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $200 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.