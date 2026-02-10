Tuesday marks the unofficial start of Spring Training as MLB teams are holding their first pitchers and catchers workouts today. This will be the first MLB season since Missouri sports betting launched, and the timing couldn't be better. The latest FanDuel promo code is now live, and it gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins. Whether you want to use it on MLB futures on the Royals or Cardinals, this special promotion isn't one you should bypass. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $200 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Both the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals will begin pitcher and catcher workouts this week, before each holds its first full squad workout on Monday, Feb. 16. But you don't have to wait until then, or Opening Day 2026, to make MLB predictions. The latest MLB futures odds from FanDuel Sportsbook allow you to make World Series picks, MLB win total bets, player props and more.

Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals has the second-shortest odds to take home the AL MVP award. Witt is at +450, trailing only Aaron Judge (+185). Meanwhile, Kansas City is seeking its first division title in 11 years. The Royals are at +220 to win the AL Central, trailing only the Detroit Tigers at +135.

As for the Cardinals, they are longshots to claim the NL Central. St. Louis (+3500) has the longest MLB odds of the five teams in the division as a rebuild is in process. The Cards have a win total of 69.5 for the 2026 MLB season, with the Under favored. Under 69.5 wins returns -128, per FanDuel Sportsbook, while going Over 69.5 would return +104. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $200 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $200 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.