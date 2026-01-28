With Missouri sports betting still in its early stages, residents of the Show Me State should be aware of all their wagering options. They aren't limited to strictly local teams or in-state events, which opens up many possibilities. You can wager on the Farmers Insurance Open in golf or the Australian Open in tennis, with help from the latest FanDuel promo code. It gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins and can be applied on both Missouri sporting events or otherwise. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $200 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

A pair of mid-majors in men's hoops will be in action on Wednesday night in the Show Me State. The Missouri State Bears will host Sam Houston at 7 p.m. CT off the heels of MSU going 2-2 over a four-game road trip. The Bears are going for their third straight win and move to 7-3 in Conference USA play. They can't afford to drop any more in order to have a chance to catch Liberty in the conference as the Flames are 9-0 in CUSA play ahead of them taking on Missouri State next Saturday.

But before then, the Kansas City Roos will also take the court on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT. The Roos are hoping to end a five-game skid when they host Denver, and the Pioneers defeated Kansas City on New Year's Eve. If you're a fan of the Roos and can separate your head from your heart, then you may want to fade Kansas City with college basketball picks at FanDuel Sportsbook. That's because the team is just 5-13 against the spread this season, as just four Division I teams have fewer spread wins. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $200 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $200 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.