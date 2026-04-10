The first golf major of the year is underway, while the 91st annual NFL Draft is less than two weeks away. These events provide great opportunities for those looking to get into Missouri sports betting with the help of the latest FanDuel promo code. Show Me State residents aren't limited to just in-state teams or events with FanDuel, and this promotion's offer is bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Whether it's golf, football, baseball or any other sport, one shouldn't hesitate to jump on this special. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of at least $5.

If your bet wins, you will earn $250 in bonus bets, which will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Neither the Royals nor the Cardinals have winning records on the road early in the 2026 MLB season, which makes their current homestands sorely needed. Kansas City won't travel again until Tuesday, while the Cards won't go on the road again until Friday, April 17. The Redbirds' Jordan Walker's blistering start to the year has his name appearing on the MVP odds board, while KC's Bobby Witt Jr. is still searching for his swing.

Only Atlanta's Drake Baldwin reached 5 home runs faster than Walker as he's finally starting to look like the No. 2 overall prospect he was in the minors. Walker is at +10000 in the latest MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to win NL MVP after not even being in consideration to start the year. Meanwhile, Witt going homerless over his first dozen games didn't drop him much on the AL MVP odds board. He's still the second-favorite at +480, trailing only the Yankees' Aaron Judge (+170). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.