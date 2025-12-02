Monday marked a new era in the Show Me State as Missouri sports betting went live. That means whether you root for the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers, or any other team, you can wager on them with the help of the latest FanDuel promo code. It incentivizes you to get into the action by offering $300 in bonus bets after an initial $5 wager. This special isn't limited to just Missouri sports teams but all of FanDuel's offerings. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Missouri men's basketball is off to an 8-0 start, leaving it one win away from matching its best season start over the last decade. To get to 9-0, Mizzou will have to knock off Notre Dame (5-3), which has alternated wins and losses over its last six games. This will be just the Tigers' second road game of the season and their first road test versus a power conference opponent. FanDuel Sportsbook has Mizzou as 1.5-point underdogs in the latest college basketball odds.

The total of 149.5 should also be of interest to those making college basketball bets, considering the teams' recent performances versus the over/under. The last three Notre Dame games have gone Under, as well as five of the last six for the Irish. Meanwhile, four of the last five Mizzou games have gone under the total. Both teams are solid defensively and rank amongst the top quartile of Division I teams in points allowed per game. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sporsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.