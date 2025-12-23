Bragging rights will be on the line for many in the Show Me State on Tuesday, making it the ideal time to jump on the latest FanDuel promo code. Missouri State will face Lindenwood in men's basketball, and FanDuel is giving new users $300 in bonus bets after an initial $5 wager. The two mid-majors don't have the lengthiest of histories, but any time a pair of in-state teams face off, it's a must-watch. If you haven't gotten in on Missouri sports betting as of yet, Tuesday presents the perfect opportunity to do so. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

An in-state battle on the hardwood will attract the focus of many Missourians on Tuesday. The Missouri State Bears will host the Lindenwood Lions at 2 p.m. CT at Great Southern Bank Arena. This will be just the second matchup between the programs since Lindenwood joined Division I in the 2022-23 season. Missouri State prevailed in the first, winning 79-57 at home back in Dec. 2023.

Lindenwood (8-4) is riding a six-game win streak, including a 57-point win over NAIA program Harris-Stowe on Saturday. The Bears (5-5) are simply hoping for their sixth win of the year after being off for a week. They did win their last contest, 63-62, over Oral Roberts on Dec. 16 as MO State seeks back-to-back wins for just the second time this season. If you don't have a dog in the race, you can just enjoy the action, but if you are pulling for one side, then you could make college basketball bets at FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.