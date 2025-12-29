Monday marks the four-week anniversary of Missouri sports betting launching. Meanwhile, Thursday marks the start of a new year, so there are multiple reasons to celebrate this week, and the latest FanDuel promo code only adds to the jubilation. It offers $300 in bonus bets after an initial $5 wager to those new to Missouri sports betting. One of the best parts about this promo is that you get the bonus bets regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake.

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Missouri sports betting preview

The St. Louis Blues will seek some consistency when they take the ice at 7 p.m. CT on Monday versus the Buffalo Sabres. The Blues are coming off a Saturday win over Nashville, but St. Louis has alternated wins and losses over its last eight games. A victory would not only give the Blues back-to-back wins, but it would also even up the team's record at 16-16-8.

The Blues defeated Buffalo earlier this year, 3-0, in what's the former's biggest shutout win of the season. Those predicting a similar outcome could back the Blues with NHL bets at FanDuel Sportsbook. St. Louis is at -108 on the money line (risk $108 to win $100), while the puck line is St. Louis +1.5 (-265). The over/under for total goals is 5.5.

Responsible Gaming

