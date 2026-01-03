Having options is always a plus when it comes to Missouri sports betting, and Saturday provides just that. Four in-state men's basketball teams will be in action, including Lindenwood, Southeast Missouri State, Kansas City and the Mizzou Tigers. The latest FanDuel promo code can be applied to any of them or all of them in a parlay. New users get $300 in bonus bets after an initial $5 wager, and you're not just restricted to basketball. The St. Louis Blues also have a game today versus the Montreal Canadiens at 3 p.m. CT. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake.

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.



Missouri sports betting preview

Mizzou basketball will host the champs tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT as the Florida Gators visit Mizzou Arena. But this isn't the same Florida squad which cut down the nets a year ago, as Florida (9-4) already has as many losses as it did all of last year en route to going 36-4. Saturday's showdown will be Missouri's first game in 11 days as it hopes it benefits from rest instead of being harmed by rust.

These teams split their two matchups last season, as Missouri was the only team to defeat the Gators on their home court during their championship-winning season. Saturday's game also marks the start of Mizzou's SEC campaign, and it is at +3000 to win the conference's regular season title. Those college basketball odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, while Missouri is at +50000 to do as Florida did a year ago and win the national championship.

