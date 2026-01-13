Nothing moves the needle with Missouri sports betting quite like football, even if local teams aren't involved. Upcoming events with the pigskin include the NFL Divisional Round this weekend and the CFP National Championship Game on Monday. With the latest FanDuel promo code, new users receive $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins. You could enact that promotion now or wait until gameday to do so. But if you prefer in-state teams with your wagering, then you can apply this promo code on the St. Louis Blues game tonight. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake.

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Missouri sports betting preview

After a treacherous three-game road trip in which the Blues lost all three, the team will return to the Enterprise Center tonight. St. Louis will host the Carolina Hurricanes, who have their own streak going. However, it's a winning one as Carolina has prevailed in four in a row and tops the Eastern Conference with 59 points. The puck drops at 6:30 p.m. CT as the two will square off for the first time since 2024.

The Blues did protect home ice when they last met in St. Louis, taking the Oct. 2024 contest by a 4-3 score. The team, and its fans, would love a similar result to avoid a third streak this season of at least four consecutive losses. Whether rooting on the Blues from the Enterprise Center or elsewhere, you can back the Blues by placing NHL bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.