Missouri sports betting is in its eighth week since launching on December 1, and so many in the Show Me State have joined in on the wagering action. However, others have yet to, but the newest FanDuel promo code could certainly incentivize them to do so. New users get $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins, with several betting opportunities available. From the Blues to the Mizzou Tigers to upcoming seasons with the Cardinals, Royals and SKC, Missourians shouldn't hesitate to jump on this promotiony. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

History can be made on Friday when the Saint Louis Billikens take the court versus St. Bonaventure at 4:30 p.m. CT. With an 18-1 record, the Billikens can match the best 20-game start in the 110-year history of the program with a victory over the Bonnies. Saint Louis enters ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll, and it is coming off an 81-77 Tuesday win over Duquesne.

With an undefeated conference record (6-0), Saint Louis is the -290 favorite to win the Atlantic-10, per FanDuel Sportsbook. No other team in the conference is shorter than +500 to utilize in college basketball bets. You could also make futures picks on the Billikens for the NCAA Tournament, as they're well on their way to go dancing for the 11th time. Saint Louis had +30000 odds to win the NCAA tourney in the preseason, but now in late January, those college basketball odds have dropped to +15000. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.