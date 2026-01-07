Nearly a week into the new year, resolutions are in progress for many. If one of your New Year's resolutions is to make more money, the latest FanDuel promo code can assist in that regard. It awards $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins as it coincides with Missouri sports betting launching last month. So, you can follow through with this resolution by wagering at FanDuel Sportsbook. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Matchups versus teams from bordering states always up the intensity of games a bit, and Missourians can wager on two such contests on Wednesday. Mizzou basketball will face the Kentucky Wildcats at 6 p.m. CT, while the St. Louis Blues will then take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Missouri vs. Kentucky will be the Tigers' third true road game of the year and their second SEC contest. They upset the reigning champion Florida Gators on Saturday to kick off their conference campaign with a victory. Despite that, the Tigers are 12.5-point underdogs to the Wildcats, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blues vs. Blackhawks is a rivalry that has been decidedly in favor of the former over the last few years. St. Louis has 16 wins in its last 20 matchups with Chicago, including a 3-2 victory on Dec. 12. The Blues are at -122 on the money line (risk $122 to win $100) in the latest NHL odds as they seek their first three-game winning streak of the season. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.