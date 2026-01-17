Saturday is a college basketball fan's dream for those in the Show Me State, making it the opportune time to use the newest FanDuel promo code. All six of the D1 Missouri men's teams will take the court, with all six tip-offs in between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. CT. This FanDuel promotion gives those new to Missouri sports betting $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins. But it's not just limited to local sporting events as it could also be utilized for Saturday's NFL postseason matchups. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Attention may be divided with all six Missouri D1 basketball teams competing at around the same time, but two matchups stand out. One is a battle of tigers as Mizzou basketball visits LSU at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Tigers of LSU have lost four in a row, including on a buzzer beater in their last contest, so they could be ripe for the picking. Missouri has won nine of the last 12 meetings with LSU as many won't hesitate to back Mizzou with their college basketball picks.

Another key contest has Saint Louis hosting the Richmond Spiders at 3 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network. The Billikens are, unofficially, ranked 26th in the nation as they received more AP votes than anyone outside of the Top 25 Poll. Notching an 11th straight victory and pushing their record to 17-1 should catapult them into next week's Top 25 Poll. Saint Louis is going for its fourth cover over its last five games, and you can back the Billikens at FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.